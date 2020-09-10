National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister the Hon. Rev. Mrs Godfridah Sumaili says the Church has done tremendous work in the fight against Covid 19.

Hon. Sumaili said the church has held it together at such a difficult period and has played a critical role in sensitizing citizens on how to prevent themselves from contracting Covid 19, a disease which has killed multitudes of people across the globe and brought economies to their knees.

She said President Lungu is aware about the challenges the church in Zambia has faced during this period and assured them that they have his full support.

Hon. Sumaili said this when she paid a courtesy call to the kasama Archdiocese this morning where she met with the Vicar General, Fr. Rodgers Fikwama.

Meanwhile, Fr. Fikwama has bemoaned the damage the irresponsible use of social media has caused in the nation.

He said young people have taken to use social media to spread fake news which is causing a lot of problems in the nation.

He said the Ministry of National Guidance therefore has a lot of work cut out for it in restoring moral and ethical values that have unfortunately been eroded over time in the nation.

He has since appealed to the Minister to draw up programs that will effectively address social media abuse.