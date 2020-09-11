HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has said that the 2021 general elections will go ahead as planned regardless of the coronavirus pandemic.

And Mr. Kampyongo has urged the police to firmly deal with people who are undermining the ongoing mobile issuance of National Registration Cards (NRCs) by flooding social media with images of kids displaying NRCs.

Speaking when he appeared on Radio Mano on Thursday evening, Hon Kampyongo said that next year’s elections will be held on August 12 in line with the Constitutional provisions.

“There will be no postponement of the 2021 general elections because of coronavirus simply because the date of our elections is a provision of the republican constitution” Hon Kampyongo said.

The Minister, who is in Kasama to drum up support for the Patriotic Front (PF) candidate George Chisanga ahead of next Thursday’s parliamentary by-election, urged the electorate to work with the ruling party.

Hon Kampyongo said that those standing on opposition tickets are not even fit to be councilors.

He urged the electorate in Lukashya to vote for Mr. Chisanga to foster development to the area.

“I am appealing to the people of Lukashya to vote for Mr. George Chisanga. They should put their votes on the boat without looking at the faces of candidates,” Hon Kampyongo said.

He further commended the good works of PF members that applied to contest on the ruling party’s ticket in the Lukashya constituency.

“Big Mule (Davies Mulenga) who has gone to UPND doesn’t know what he is doing. He should have come to consult us before leaving the PF to stand on the UPND ticket. People like GBM (Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba – PF deputy national mobilization Chairperson) would have told him the truth about the party he has joined,” Hon Kampyongo said.

Hon Kampyongo also urged the police to firmly deal with individuals planning travel to Kasama and Mwansabombwe to cause confusion.

He said Government will not entertain anarchy in the country.