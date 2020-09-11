President Edgar Lungu has directed the reopening of schools, colleges and universities.

President Lungu has also partially opened bars and night clubs.

He said learning institutions should be ready to reopen between September 14 and September 28.

President Lungu was speaking during the ceremonial opening of the Fifth session of the 12 National Assembly Friday morning.

He has however said all learning institutions should follow Covid 19 prevention guidelines.

President Lungu has directed that bars will operate from 18:00 hrs to 23:00 hours from Friday to Sunday.

He however said he will not hesitate to reverse his decision should they fail to adhere to the covid 19 health prevention guidelines.