Friday, September 11, 2020
Updated:

Zambia's Rep Must Win COSAFA Event to Play in CAF Womens Champions League

Zambia’s women’s club champions will have to go through a COSAFA zone tournament to qualify for the inaugural CAF Women Champions League.

CAF has introduced the CAF Women’s Champions League that will be played as an eight-club tournament representing the zonal champions plus hosts.

The announcement was made on September 10 after CAF’s executive committee meeting held via video conference.

CAF resolved to stage the tournament in the second half of each calendar year with eight teams in two groups of four that will see the top two advancing to a straight semifinal format.

The inaugural tournament will see the host nation joined by the champion of their zone.

However, subsequent tournaments will see only the host country automatically representing its region.

The champions will have the privilege of defending their title alongside the qualified champions from their home regions’ elimination competition.

Green Buffaloes are the defending Zambian champions but this season will only conclude in October with the national championship playoff between winners of the Midlands and Copperbelt leagues.

