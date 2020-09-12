Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said that the decision to reopen schools, higher learning institutions, and partial operation of bars and nightclubs was due to a reduced number of recorded positive cases in the recent past.

Speaking during the COVID-19 update, the Health Minister reminded Zambians that should there be complacency on health guidelines the Head of State might tighten restrictions on the patronage of bars and nightclubs.

Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 143 new COVID-19 cases out of 1,390 tests, with 6 BID cases reported in Ndola and Chingola districts, bringing the toll to 312.

The Minister further announced that 108 people have recovered bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,007 with 13,466 as a cumulative number of cases.

Yesterday President Lungu relaxed some COVID-19 measures, but was also quick to mention that complacency against health guidelines could prompt government to reverse the relaxed measures.

meanwhile, Chilubi Constituency Member of Parliament Mulenga Fube has hailed President Edgar Lungu for the decision to re-open schools.

Mr. Fube noted that the decision to allow pupils to resume learning under the new normal, will save girls especially in rural areas like Chilubi from social threats such as teenage pregnancy and early marriages.

He says a number of girls had already fallen prey to the vices as a result of having been away from school for a long time.

Speaking to ZANIS in Kasama, Mr. Fube said the move to re-open schools is welcome as it will help learners at all levels to continue with their education and prevent a crisis in the education system.

The Chilubi lawmaker has since urged education authorities to ensure the safety of both learners and the teaching fraternity.

During the official opening of the 5th session of the 12th national Assembly, President Lungu announced the reopening of all schools, colleges and universities under the new normal.

The Head of State however said the reopening of learning institutions at all levels is subject to the strict adherence to the covid-19 regulations.

The reopening will take place between September 14 and 28, 2020.