Saturday, September 12, 2020
President Edgar Lungu heads to Luapula Province for By- Elections Campaigns

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu heads to Luapula Province for By- Elections Campaigns
President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in Luapula Province for a two-day working visit.

Luapula Province Minister, Nickson Chilangwa has told ZANIS in Mansa that President Lungu will land at Mansa Airport at 13:00 hours and thereafter, connect to Mwansabombwe District on the same day.

Mr. Chilangwa says while in Mwansabombwe, the Head of State will pay a courtesy call on Senior Chief Mwata Kazembe of the Lunda people.

He said the President will later engage village Head persons in Mwansabombwe District before addressing public rallies to drum up support for Patriotic Front -PF- candidate in the Mwansabombwe Parliamentary by-election, Kabaso Kampampi.

Mr. Chilangwa said President Lungu will also visit Kawambwa District during his two-day stay in the Province.

Mr. Chilangwa has since called on the people of Luapula Province to give solidarity to President Lungu during his stay in the province.

  2. Give who what solidarity??? ECL needs to give solidarity to the poor people in Luapula who are starving due to his corrupt govt made up of greedy fat cats!! Poor hungry people should come out to waste their energy on Mr. 43 fire tenders, toll gates, zesco….solidarity!!! Nonsense!!!

  4. The upnd hyenas were celebrating victory yesterday due to turn out at their rally. As for us we will wait for the elections to take place and for results to be announced. If upnd lose we hope they act mature and accept results. We know they are quick to prematurely celebrate elections. They suffer from premature ejaculation

