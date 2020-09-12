President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in Luapula Province for a two-day working visit.

Luapula Province Minister, Nickson Chilangwa has told ZANIS in Mansa that President Lungu will land at Mansa Airport at 13:00 hours and thereafter, connect to Mwansabombwe District on the same day.

Mr. Chilangwa says while in Mwansabombwe, the Head of State will pay a courtesy call on Senior Chief Mwata Kazembe of the Lunda people.

He said the President will later engage village Head persons in Mwansabombwe District before addressing public rallies to drum up support for Patriotic Front -PF- candidate in the Mwansabombwe Parliamentary by-election, Kabaso Kampampi.

Mr. Chilangwa said President Lungu will also visit Kawambwa District during his two-day stay in the Province.

Mr. Chilangwa has since called on the people of Luapula Province to give solidarity to President Lungu during his stay in the province.