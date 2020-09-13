Patriotic Front Copperbelt Provincial Mobilization coordinator Hon Bowman Lusambo has condemned the violent attacks on PF supporters by UPND carders in Lufwanyama.

Hon Lusambo who is also Kabushi MP has since called on the police to bring to book the culprits behind the attacks saying such acts are retrogressive and goes against the tenets of national development and peacebuilding.

Speaking during a rally in Lufwanyama to drum up support for the PF ward by-election candidate Evans Chipupu, Hon Lusambo called for issue-based campaigns as opposed to the violent ones being practiced by the UPND.

He said such provocative campaigns will not be tolerated and warned that days are numbered for all those behind the attacks emphasizing that the law will catch up with them.

“President Edgar Lungu is interested in taking development to all parts of the country and fulfilling his desire for a better Zambia,” he said and encouraged the electorate to vote for Evans Chipupu in order to have rounded development in the area.

Hon Lusambo also expressed disappointment at the failure by the incumbent UPND MP for Lufwanyama Leonard Fungulwe to deliver development as evidenced by the deplorable state of the roads in the area but said such underdevelopment will be a thing of the past once Lufwanyama gives the PF a representative at ward and Parliamentary levels.

“Time has come for Lufwanyama to have passionate leaders who care about your welfare. How can you have an MP who stays in Luanshya while this place is so underdeveloped” Hon Lusambo said and expressed confidence however that the people will vote for the PF candidate in order to accelerate development.

And Hon. Lusambo has promised the people of Lufwanyama a community hearse that will ease movements during bereavements adding that cries by community members of lacking a community hearse have been heard.

And speaking at the same event, Ndola Central Member of Parliament Hon Emmanuel Mulenga said the people of Lufwanyama should also take advantage of the various empowerment programs which President Edgar Lungu has facilitated in order for them to be part of the empowerment agenda which the PF has rolled out to all parts of the country.