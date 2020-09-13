9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, September 13, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Lusambo condemns the violent attacks on PF supporters by UPND carders in Lufwanyama

By Chief Editor
39 views
4
Feature Politics Lusambo condemns the violent attacks on PF supporters by UPND carders...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Patriotic Front Copperbelt Provincial Mobilization coordinator Hon Bowman Lusambo has condemned the violent attacks on PF supporters by UPND carders in Lufwanyama.

Hon Lusambo who is also Kabushi MP has since called on the police to bring to book the culprits behind the attacks saying such acts are retrogressive and goes against the tenets of national development and peacebuilding.

Speaking during a rally in Lufwanyama to drum up support for the PF ward by-election candidate Evans Chipupu, Hon Lusambo called for issue-based campaigns as opposed to the violent ones being practiced by the UPND.

He said such provocative campaigns will not be tolerated and warned that days are numbered for all those behind the attacks emphasizing that the law will catch up with them.

“President Edgar Lungu is interested in taking development to all parts of the country and fulfilling his desire for a better Zambia,” he said and encouraged the electorate to vote for Evans Chipupu in order to have rounded development in the area.

Hon Lusambo also expressed disappointment at the failure by the incumbent UPND MP for Lufwanyama Leonard Fungulwe to deliver development as evidenced by the deplorable state of the roads in the area but said such underdevelopment will be a thing of the past once Lufwanyama gives the PF a representative at ward and Parliamentary levels.

“Time has come for Lufwanyama to have passionate leaders who care about your welfare. How can you have an MP who stays in Luanshya while this place is so underdeveloped” Hon Lusambo said and expressed confidence however that the people will vote for the PF candidate in order to accelerate development.

And Hon. Lusambo has promised the people of Lufwanyama a community hearse that will ease movements during bereavements adding that cries by community members of lacking a community hearse have been heard.

And speaking at the same event, Ndola Central Member of Parliament Hon Emmanuel Mulenga said the people of Lufwanyama should also take advantage of the various empowerment programs which President Edgar Lungu has facilitated in order for them to be part of the empowerment agenda which the PF has rolled out to all parts of the country.

Previous articleUPND Muchinga ward 24 Trustee’s Petrol Bombed House in Pictures

4 COMMENTS

  3. …As Lusaka province Minister, what do you, Lusambo, have to say about the UPND party member’s house that has been petrol bombed right here in Matero, Lusaka? Are you going to condemn this violence in unequivocal terms, seriously demand for justice, and not thwart police investigations if the culprits are PF thugs (which we believe they are!)? I don’t think so! You’re a boot licker, biased towards PF even on matters that demand your objective intervention as Lsk Minister. Certainly not worth my vote!

  4. I have always said that the upnd cadres are a bunch of violent uncivilized savages. This behaviour has been condoned by its leadership who turn a blind eye in order that the party appears perfect. You never hear of hh or ugly kakuta reprimanding or taking action against upnd members. It’s like raising spoiled kids who are not disciplined. See what happens when they lose. Can the police be prepared to whip these cows.

    RIP to the police officer who took his own life in the kafue river. I was shaken to find out about this as I was in kafue this weekend

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 4

Lusambo condemns the violent attacks on PF supporters by UPND carders in Lufwanyama

Patriotic Front Copperbelt Provincial Mobilization coordinator Hon Bowman Lusambo has condemned the violent attacks on PF supporters by UPND...
Read more
Photo Gallery

UPND Muchinga ward 24 Trustee’s Petrol Bombed House in Pictures

Chief Editor - 7
Read more
Feature Politics

Lufwanyama Chiefs endorse President Edgar Lungu for 2021

Chief Editor - 3
Senior Chief Nkana, Chief Lumpuma and Chieftainess Shimukunami of Lufwanyama district on the Copperbelt Province have endorsed President Edgar Lungu for the 2021 elections. The...
Read more
Feature Sports

Mbesuma Hires His Ex-Roan United Coach to Run His Academy

sports - 0
Collins Mbesuma has hired his former coach Paul Mulenga to take charge of the newly formed Mbesuma Football Academy in Luanshya. Mulenga, an experienced coach,...
Read more
Headlines

UPND demands Police action after member’s house in Matero is petrol bombed

Chief Editor - 4
UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka has demanded for the conclusion of police investigations in which suspected PF cadres on Tuesday night petrol bombed a...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lufwanyama Chiefs endorse President Edgar Lungu for 2021

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 3
Senior Chief Nkana, Chief Lumpuma and Chieftainess Shimukunami of Lufwanyama district on the Copperbelt Province have endorsed President Edgar Lungu for the 2021 elections. The...
Read more

2021 General Elections will go ahead as planned regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic-Kampyongo

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 12
HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has said that the 2021 general elections will go ahead as planned regardless of the coronavirus pandemic. And Mr....
Read more

HH playing politics over Face Masks, we have the money to pay suppliers-Bowman

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 18
Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo has accused UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema of trying to gain political capital over delays in paying suppliers of Face...
Read more

God is Using Nawakwi to expose HH’s real character to open up the eyes of Zambians-Mumbi Phiri

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 36
Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary-General Hon Mumbi Phiri has said that God is using former Finance Minister Edith Nawakwi to expose UPND leader Hakainde...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.