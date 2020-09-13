MWENSE District Commissioner Edward Mumbuluma has died.

Mr. Mumbuluma 46, died in the early hours of today in a Road Traffic Accident (RTA) at Toka area in Nchelenge District along the Mansa-Nchelenge road.

Confirming the matter to ZANIS in Mansa, Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota says the province has received the news of the demise of the District Commissioner with shock.

Eng. Mushota discloses that the District Commissioner died on the way to Mansa General Hospital where he was being rushed for medical attention after the accident.

He describes the late District Commissioner as a hardworking man who fought hard for the wellbeing of the people, not only in Mwense where he also saved as Patriotic Front District Chairperson but the province as a whole.

The Permanent Secretary has since wished the family and the entire province God’s strength in this trying moment and burial arrangements will be communicated soon.

Mr. Mumbuluma was appointed Mwense District Commissioner in July this year. He is survived by a wife and 7 children.