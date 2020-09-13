UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka has demanded for the conclusion of police investigations in which suspected PF cadres on Tuesday night petrol bombed a house belonging to UPND Muchinga ward 24 Trustee Peter Kalyata.

Mr. Katuka who visited and donated assorted items to Mr Kalyata Saturday morning said it was sad that politics had become a risky and dangerous activity leading to the injuring of political opponents.

He said he never thought he would live to see a day when a Zambian would be petrol bombed for merely expressing a difference in opinion hence the need for the police to quickly bring the culprits to book.

And Mr Kalyata explains that he had to pass through the window when the house was on fire as he could not access the passage through the living room which was ablaze.

Displaying his burns on his back and hands,Mr Kalyata whose wife and three other children which include his granddaughters said it was a miracle that he managed to rescue his family in the inferno.

Meanwhile,Lusaka Provincial Chairlady Rosa Zulu wondered how medical practitioners at Matero level one hospital could discharge the family from hospital with heavy and visible burns.

Two of the victims are admitted to the University Teaching Hospital while the other one is at Matero level one hospital.

Mr and Mrs Kalyata have been discharged despite being in a bad shape.

The Secretary General was accompanied by National Women Chairlady, Namakau Kabwiku and Matero Constituency and Muchinga ward 24 officials.