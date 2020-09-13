9.5 C
Photo Gallery
UPND Muchinga ward 24 Trustee’s Petrol Bombed House in Pictures

By Chief Editor
UPND Muchinga ward 24 Trustee's Petrol Bombed House in Pictures
UPND Secretary General Stephen katuka accompanied by National Women Chairlady, Namakau Kabwiku to visit the victims
UPND Secretary General Stephen katuka accompanied by National Women Chairlady, Namakau Kabwiku to visit the victims
UPND Secretary General Stephen katuka accompanied by National Women Chairlady, Namakau Kabwiku to visit the victims
UPND Muchinga ward 24 Trustee Peter Kalyata outside his Petrol Bombed House
UPND Muchinga ward 24 Trustee Peter Kalyata outside his Petrol Bombed House
Burnt Furniture from UPND Muchinga ward 24 Trustee Peter Kalyata’s petrol bombed house

UPND Muchinga ward 24 Trustee Peter Kalyata outside his Petrol Bombed House
UPND Muchinga ward 24 Trustee Peter Kalyata's petrol bombed house
UPND Muchinga ward 24 Trustee Peter Kalyata's petrol bombed house
