Photo Gallery Updated: September 13, 2020 UPND Muchinga ward 24 Trustee's Petrol Bombed House in Pictures By Chief Editor September 13, 2020 UPND Secretary General Stephen katuka accompanied by National Women Chairlady, Namakau Kabwiku to visit the victims UPND Secretary General Stephen katuka accompanied by National Women Chairlady, Namakau Kabwiku to visit the victims UPND Secretary General Stephen katuka accompanied by National Women Chairlady, Namakau Kabwiku to visit the victims UPND Muchinga ward 24 Trustee Peter Kalyata outside his Petrol Bombed House UPND Muchinga ward 24 Trustee Peter Kalyata outside his Petrol Bombed House Burnt Furniture from UPND Muchinga ward 24 Trustee Peter Kalyata's petrol bombed house UPND Muchinga ward 24 Trustee Peter Kalyata outside his Petrol Bombed House UPND Muchinga ward 24 Trustee Peter Kalyata's petrol bombed house UPND Muchinga ward 24 Trustee Peter Kalyata's petrol bombed house