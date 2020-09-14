Here are selected briefs of performances by our overseas based players over the weekend.



=SWEDEN

Midfielder Edward Chilfuya scored Djurgardens’ equalizer in the 47th minute of Saturday’s 1-1 home draw against third position Elfsborg.

Chilufya, who scored his second goal of the season for fourth placed Djurgardens, was substituted in the 71st minute.

Compatriot and midfielder Emmanuel Banda did not make the team.

=TANZANIA

Midfielder Cletous Chama made the starting XI in champions Simba SC’s 1-1 away against Mtibwa Sugar but compatriot Larry Bwalya did not make the team.

Simba are fifth after two games played on 4 points.

=BELGIUM

KV Oostende collected their first league victory of the new season after five rounds played with a 1-0 away win over Mechelen.

Striker Fashion Sakala played the full 90 minutes for the sixth from the bottom side but is still waiting for his first league goal of the campaign.

=AUSTRIA

-RB Salzburg: Striker Patson Daka opened his season account with a goal and victory for RB Salzburg on Sunday with a 27th minute equalizer when they rallied to beat Wolfsberger 3-1 away.

Daka played the full 90 minutes while midfielder Enock Mwepu came off in the 86th minute.

-Sturm Graz: Striker Francisco Mwepu did not make his European debut over the week after not making the team in Sturm Graz’s 0-0 away draw at St Polten on Sunday.