President Edgar Lungu is today Wednesday, September 16 expected on the Copperbelt Province for a working visit.

Copperbelt Province Minister, Japhen Mwakalombe has confirmed to journalists in Ndola , saying President LUNGU will arrive Ndola’s Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport at 17 hours.

Mr. Mwakalombe said the Head of State will on Thursday, September 17, inspect progress of works at the Kafulafuta Dam in Masaiti district.

He said the Kafulafuta water project will accelerate the diversification agenda where sectors such as agriculture, tourism and manufacturing are expected to start.

Mr. Mwakalombe disclosed that while in the province, the President will also meet the clergy to appreciate their challenges in administering the works of God.

He added that President LUNGU will later meet the business community in Ndola to chat the way forward on how to address matters affecting commerce in the district.