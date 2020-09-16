9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Vote for PF candidate to ensure Development, President Lungu tells Voters in Mwansabombwe

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has implored the electorates in Mwansabombwe district to vote for the Patriotic Front (PF) candidate Kampampi Kabaso in the by-elections slated for Thursday 17th September 2020 in order to ensure development in the area.

Drumming up support for Mr. Kabaso President Lungu urged the people of Mwansabombwe to vote for the PF candidate saying that was the only way development will continue in the district.

He explained that it will be difficult for the PF government to work with an opposition Member of Parliament as they have on many occasions failed to work with the party in power.

And President Lungu stated that his government has developed the area especially in the education and health sectors with the latest notable development being electrification of the district.

“My government has electrified Mwense district administration area and even this place will be electrified as can be seen with the poles and cables that have been erected and put in place by ZESCO Limited, “he said.

President Lungu also pledged to sink more boreholes in order to increases access to safe and clean drinking water.

The Head of State, who was flanked by Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela, Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa and other party officials, assured electorates that the PF government will fulfill its promises.

He said the people of Mwansabombwe had demonstrated loyalty worth the reward for supporting the ruling party during past elections.

Meanwhile, Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela is confident that the ruling party will scope the Mwansabombwe Parliamentary by-election slated for Thursday September 17th 2020.

Speaking at a campaign rally when he drummed up support for the PF candidate Kampampi Kabaso, Mr. Chitotela said the PF is confident that it will retain the Mwansabombwe seat because the opposition does not have any message for the people of Mwansabombwe.

He has since urged electorates in the district to vote for the PF candidate Kampampi Kabaso come Thursday 17th September 2020 in order to continue with the developmental projects that were embarked on by the late MP Rogers Mwewa.

And Mr. Chitotela who is also Pambashe Member of Parliament has challenged opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to apologize to the people of Lukasha for insulting them during a public rally recently.

He said it was shocking that a man aspiring to be president of the country uttered insults not only in public but in the presence of children and women, saying that was a taboo and a revelation of his true character.

Previous articlePLO Lumumba: Plagiarizer; Loquacious; Obnoxious

  2. With or without an opposition MP, as government you’re more than capable of taking your so-called development EVERYWHERE. Which opposition MP has ever said “no” to a road or school to be constructed in his/her area? The fact of the matter is that you indirectly, shamelessly blackmail and threaten the electorate: Vote for PF, and you’ll be rewarded with development. If you don’t, you’ll be sidelined.

