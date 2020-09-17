9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 17, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

20,000 inmates eligible to vote in the 2021 elections

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
General News 20,000 inmates eligible to vote in the 2021 elections
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia Correctional services Deputy Commissioner for operations, Mr.Lloyd Chilundika has said that about 20,000 inmates are eligible to vote in the 2021 elections.

This follows the Godfrey Malembeka, Chief Executive officer for Prisons Care and Counseling Association (PRISCA) Versus the Attorney General and the ECZ case, where the court held that the prisoners right to vote must be upheld.

Mr. Chilundika said following the ruling, the Correctional services intends to undertake prisoners voting for the 2021 general elections.

“Following the court ruling allowing inmates to vote and working with other stakeholders, a technical committee with clear terms of reference has been constituted to operationalize the court decision and this committee has been going round to inspect physical prison structures and other matters that are incidental to the rights of inmates to vote and they will how we will implement voting system,” Mr.Chilundika said.

Previous articleZambian breweries hosts engagement with artists in cancellation of Mosi DOT collabo edition 2020

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

20,000 inmates eligible to vote in the 2021 elections

Zambia Correctional services Deputy Commissioner for operations, Mr.Lloyd Chilundika has said that about 20,000 inmates are eligible to...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Zambian breweries hosts engagement with artists in cancellation of Mosi DOT collabo edition 2020

staff - 1
The Mosi DOT Collabo edition music festival for 2020; launched in May this year as a once-off solidary event with a focus on raising...
Read more
Columns

PF Now Openly Waging War Against Zambians

Chief Editor - 34
By: Anthony Bwalya - Citizen of the Republic of Zambia and Member of UPND. The country has just seen a tasteless footage, of some Patriotic...
Read more
Headlines

HH needs to Respond Honestly to Very Serious Questions Zambians Asking-Davies Mwila

Chief Editor - 26
Patriotic Front Secretary General, Hon. Davis Mwila has challenged United Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema to respond honestly to some very serious...
Read more
Health

The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have spared Africa so far. Scientists are struggling to explain why

editor - 13
Although Africa reported its millionth official COVID-19 case last week, it seems to have weathered the pandemic relatively well so far, with fewer than...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu heads to Copperbelt for 1 day working Visit

General News Chief Editor - 21
President Edgar Lungu is today Wednesday, September 16 expected on the Copperbelt Province for a working visit. Copperbelt Province Minister, Japhen Mwakalombe has confirmed to...
Read more

Bafana Bafana to play Chipolopolo next month

General News Chief Editor - 2
South Africa have secured a friendly match against Zambia during the October Fifa international period. Chipolopolo and Bafana Bafana are Zimbabwe’s opponents in the 2021...
Read more

Simusamba’s fate is an indictment on Chief Justice Mambilima-Chifire

General News Chief Editor - 14
Anti Corruption Activist Gregory Chifire says the decision by the Judicial Complaints Commission to recommend the removal of controversial Lusaka Magistrate David Simusamba from...
Read more

Police Chief Kakoma Kanganja Warns UPND Cadres who allegedly Destroyed NRC Registration Equipment

General News Chief Editor - 27
Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has warned suspected United Party for National Development UPND cadres who stormed a registration center in Chitamba village in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.