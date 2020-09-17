Zambia Correctional services Deputy Commissioner for operations, Mr.Lloyd Chilundika has said that about 20,000 inmates are eligible to vote in the 2021 elections.

This follows the Godfrey Malembeka, Chief Executive officer for Prisons Care and Counseling Association (PRISCA) Versus the Attorney General and the ECZ case, where the court held that the prisoners right to vote must be upheld.

Mr. Chilundika said following the ruling, the Correctional services intends to undertake prisoners voting for the 2021 general elections.

“Following the court ruling allowing inmates to vote and working with other stakeholders, a technical committee with clear terms of reference has been constituted to operationalize the court decision and this committee has been going round to inspect physical prison structures and other matters that are incidental to the rights of inmates to vote and they will how we will implement voting system,” Mr.Chilundika said.