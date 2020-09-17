9.5 C
President Lungu ready to hand over power if he loses-State House

State House says President Edgar Lungu will not go against the decision of the Zambian people in next year’s presidential elections.

Isaac Chipampe, the Special Assistance to the President for Press and Public Relations says President Lungu has therefore, found it disturbing that some sections of the media decided to misquote him when he held public rallies in Kasama.

Mr. Chipampe in a statement said the President did not say he will remain President whether Zambians like it or not as reported in some sections of the media.

He explains that the President, instead, stated that he is President whether his opponents like it or not, and that if anything happened to him his Constitutional successor is Vice President Inonge Wina.

Mr. Chipampe says the President has therefore urged journalists to strictly adhere to their professional ethics because not doing so could plunge the country into chaos.

Meanwhile, News Diggers newspapers has issued an apology over the story carried in today’s edition in which it stated that President Lungu is not ready to hand over power even if he loses.

In a statement, News Diggers said the story quoted President Lungu out of context.

“In our Thursday, September 17, 2020 edition, we quoted President Edgar Lungu saying that “Whether Zambians like it or not, he will remain President of the Republic of Zambia”. It has been brought to our attention that the Head of State, who was speaking in Bemba, was addressing UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, and stated that: “Nangu chibe shani, namailo litali, na 2021 litali, lelo kufika next election mu August pa 12 mu 2021, president ninebo! Nangu ulefwaya olo taulefwaya, president ninebo!”?

“Therefore, President Lungu did not say: “I will remain President, whether Zambians like it or not.”?We hereby now issue our unreserved apology to the Head of State, His Excellency President Edgar Lungu, and the Patriotic Front, for the damage and inconvenience caused by our inaccuracy in translating his message at the said rally.”

