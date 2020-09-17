Videos and Audios Updated: September 17, 2020 Video of PF cadres damaging a UPND campaign vehicle in Kasama By editor September 17, 2020 39 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Videos and Audios Video of PF cadres damaging a UPND campaign vehicle in Kasama editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com Previous articleThe Socialist Party Adopts 9 Candidates for the 2021 General Elections LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. - Advertisement - Loading... - Advertisement - Latest News Videos and Audioseditor - September 17, 20200Video of PF cadres damaging a UPND campaign vehicle in Kasamahttps://youtu.be/jwqyHTNYqWYRead more Columns The Socialist Party Adopts 9 Candidates for the 2021 General Elections Chief Editor - September 17, 2020 0 This Sunday, the Socialist Party led by Fred M'embe adopted 9 parliamentary candidates for the 2021 general elections to stand on the party ticket... Read more Feature Politics UPND bemoans high levels of political intolerance exhibited by PF government Chief Editor - September 17, 2020 1 United Party For National Development (UPND) National Youth Secretary-General Mr. Trevor Mwiinde has bemoaned the high levels of political intolerance that the PF government... Read more General News President Lungu wants Zambians abroad to be served efficiently-Ambassador Lomb Chief Editor - September 17, 2020 2 FOREIGN Affairs Permanent Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation Chalwe Lombe has urged diplomats to change the perception that Missions in the diaspora are... Read more General News UPND’s Patrick Mucheleka and two others appear before the Kasama Magistrate Court Chief Editor - September 17, 2020 2 UPND Deputy Secretary-General Patrick Mucheleka and two others yesterday afternoon appeared before the Kasama Magistrate Court charged with two counts of malicious damage and... Read more More Articles In This Category Morningstar Clinic Doctors Corner- Working together to prevent Suicide Health editor - September 11, 2020 6 https://youtu.be/5LBZ2aFOoNw Read more Morningstar Clinic Doctors Corner: Featuring Dr.Anna Katema ,Vascular Neurologist Videos and Audios editor - September 4, 2020 10 https://youtu.be/aP5LwB_TVIg Read more Who really sold the Zambian mines HH or Nawakwi – Truth revealed Videos and Audios editor - August 30, 2020 62 https://youtu.be/DpK4n7UT-JA Read more Erectile dysfunction: the unspoken taboo Videos and Audios staff - August 25, 2020 16 Sex has always been a taboo subject in many societies and most men who struggle to perform in bed choose to suffer in silence.... Read more