Thursday, September 17, 2020
Zesco United Head For Western Province 2020/2021 Pre-Season Camp

Zesco United Head For Western Province 2020/2021 Pre-Season Camp
Zesco United head to Western Province next week for a week-long, pre-season training camp.

The eight-time champions led by coach George Lwandamina will be in Western Province for seven days.

“The team leaves for Mongu on Wednesday where they will camp for seven days to prepare for the 2020/2021 season,” Zesco spokesperson Desmond Katongo said.

“The team reported back for pre-season on Monday in Ndola with everyone in training.”

New boys Bruce Musakanya and Lazarus Phiri, who joined from Red Arrows and Green Eagles respectively, both reported for duty on the first day.

Fellow midfielder Kelvin Mubanga has now been training with Zesco for the last two days after joining them on Wednesday.

Mubanga reported at Zesco four months ahead of the expiry of his contract with Nkana on December 31, 2020 after the two parties agreed to administratively hasten his exit ahead of schedule.

The trio is Zesco’s big name signings for the coming campaign as the Ndola club attempts to reclaim the league title they surrendered to Nkana in the 2019/2020 after a three-year reign.

Previous articleManyinga contractors hailed for commitment to projects

