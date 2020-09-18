The Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) has appealed to the government to withdraw the implementation of the newly introduced Comprehensive Sexuality Education in schools.

EFZ Board Chairperson Paul Mususu says Comprehensive Sexuality Education has the potential to expose pupils to homosexuality and other forms of sex against the order of nature.

Bishop Mususu wonders why some western countries are pushing for Comprehensive sexuality Education other than partnering with developing countries to improve the curriculum in some traditional subjects.

He says the EFZ has written to the Ministry of General Education to withdraw the Comprehensive Sexuality Education in Schools until wider consultation with various stakeholders is made.

Bishop Mususu said this at a Press briefing in Lusaka today.

He said 75 percent of schools in the country are already rolling out Comprehensive Sexuality Education.

Meanwhile, Northmead Assembly of God Overseer Bishop Joshua Banda has called on parents to play a role in sensitising children on sexual orientation which is against the order of nature.