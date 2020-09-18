9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 18, 2020
Government still considering the right course of action on the issue of privatization during MMD era

By Chief Editor
Vice President Inonge Wina has said that Government is still considering the right course of action to take regarding the issue of privatization of the country’s assets during the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) regime.

Mrs. Wina has described the privatization matter as a national issue that is being debated by various stakeholders, adding that the people of Zambia want Government to put the discussion to an end and that this is still being considered.

Mrs. Wina said that the privatization of state-owned assets left most parts of the country poor and that many citizens were subjected to destitution.

She said this during the Vice President’s question time in Parliament in response to a question by Muchinga Member of Parliament Howard Kunda on whether the Government is planning to set up a commission of inquiry into the matter.

And Responding to a question by Itezhi Tezhi member of Parliament, Herbert Shabula, the Vice President stated that President Edgar Lungu has not failed to run the economy and that the appointment of the Bank of Zambia Governor is a prerogative of the Head of State.

And Mrs. Wina reaffirmed that relations between Zambia and the United States of America are extremely strong and cordial. This followed a question by Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu who wanted to find out why the American Government has not yet appointed an Ambassador to Zambia following the recalling of Daniel Foote.

Mrs. Wina said it is only recently that Zambia’s Ambassador to the United States of America was accredited by President Donald Trump.

She however said the Zambian Government is not privy to arrangements by the US government to appoint a new Ambassador to Zambia.

