Friday, September 18, 2020
Feature Sports
Mwape Musonda Saves Black Leopards From Demotion

Chipolopolo striker Mwape Musonda on Friday helped seal Black Leopards’ South Africa PSL stay when they dash Ajax Cape Town’s promotion hopes.

Leopards beat Ajax Cape Town 2-0 away in their penultimate playoff match to ensure they stay up for a second straight season but saw their hosts remain in the second tier after exchanging places two years ago.

Mwape, who played the full 90 minutes, scored the second goal in the 79th minute off a Tiklas Thutlwa assist who had earlier put Leopards ahead in the 14th minute.

It was Musonda’s third goal in as many playoff games for Leopards who have retained their top-flight status on maximum 9 points with a game to spare ahead of their dead-rubber date against bottom placed TTM on September 21.

Musonda finishes the season with 12 league goals, four behind Orlando Pirates’ Gabadinho Mhango.

Ajax Cape Town finished second on 6 points after completing their scheduled four playoff games today as they prepare for a third successive season down in the second tier of South African football.

Midfielder Roderick Kabwe came on with five minutes left on the clock for Ajax.

The playoffs involve PSL seasons’ second from bottom finisher against the first divisions second and third place finishers.

