The Patriotic Front has emerged victorious in the just ended Parliamentary by-elections in Lukashya, a seat that was held by an independent.
Party Candidate George Chisanga beat the United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate Mulenga Davis with 13, 421 votes against 2, 684.
Reacting to the victorious news Campaign Manager for the PF Hon. Brian Mundubile said it was teamwork that had made the dream work. He said the PF government with its Pro-Poor Policies remains very attractive and a party of choice for the Zambian citizens and that is why the candidate had emerged victorious.
Northern Province Minister Hon. Bwalya Chungu said it was gratifying to note that the just-ended Campaigns had been truly issue based, with Home Affairs Minister Hon. Stephen Kampyongo urging his Counterpart, the new Lukashya Lawmaker to hit the ground running because he has very little time to prove his worth to the people of Lukashya before being subjected to another test in the General Elections in 2021.
The new law-maker thanked President Lungu and the Patriotic Front for the opportunity they gave him to be a candidate and subsequently Member of Parliament and thanked the people of Lukashya for voting for him in a decisive manner and has promised not to let them down.
In Mwansabombwe ruling PF has retained the Mwansabombwe seat after Mwansabombwe Totaling center returning officer announced the final results around 03:30 hours this morning.
PF candidate Kampampi Kabaso polled 6,478 votes against UPND candidate Sunday Maluba who polled 1,522 votes translating into a difference of 5226 votes between the two candidates.
In third position was NAREP candidate Musengu Victor who polled 400 votes ahead of Leadership Movement candidate Jason Mwanza who got 285 votes while Josephine Chama of UPPZ got a portly 129 votes.
And PF Pambashe Member of Parliament Ronald Kaoma Chitotela has described his party’s victory in the Mwansabombwe Parliamentary by-election as a clear indication of the confidence that Zambians have in the leadership of President Edgar Lungu.
Mr. Chitotela has since assured the people of Mwansabombwe that the PF will not betray the trust and confidence they have showed as the party is resolved to deliver on its campaign promises.
The Pambashe law marker also said that the victory in Mwansabombwe by-election is another clear indication that the PF and President Edgar Lungu are headed for a landslide victory in the 2021 general elections.
Mr. Chitotela also called on the people of Luapula to register in masses as voters as the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is set to commence the voter registration exercise on October 28 2020 ahead of the 2021 general elections.
The Mwansabombwe seat fell vacant following the death of the incumbent MP Rogers Mwewa who died in July this year.
Congratulations, people of Mwansabombwe and Lukashya for voting for the PF! The party you have voted for are very reliable. It won’t be long, and they will slap you with fuel increase! Watch this space. Wishing you every success!
We told the under5 and his cohorts that do not celebrate too early when you see crowds in Mwansabobwe. Whoever advises HH told him to go to someone’s house and insult them in their own language. Later you ask them for a meal. There is only a few months before 2021 elections and someone needs a miracle.
All political parties are winners in these elections because we are one family called Zambia. Let peace prevail in our beautiful nation.
A landslide. It’s pretty difficult to see a future for these on-line opposition parties.
Hooo I thought that was a Presidential election?
It is not a surprise in bye-elections for a ruling party not win and in their stronghold.
We saw how the the government machinery moving in full swing to show power and the whole 3 weeks was like the only development bye-elections.
Congratulations to PF though just cekebrate for a while time is a still catching up with you.
PF must go!
We’ve always told Kadansa and his Social Media Party that you can’t win elections on social media. Only Garry Nkombo did real campaigns because he met people on the ground, the rest was just self deceit. He thinks Patrick Mucheleka can win him votes? He’ll cry again
Kasama came to a standstill when HH entered Northern Province. pictures of crowds were shown all over showing that change has come. These photographers are cheating HH especially this Chella guy. Out of that crowd HH addressed only 40 had voters cards. Just like PF having a mammoth rally in chief Mukuni village. Look at the votes counted do they equal to the crowd that attended the rallies.go to.village that is were you will find true voters, not in town.in town can you elected through faceook.am usrprise that HH has over. 4million likes, where are these likes? By the way where is this Youth Movement?
