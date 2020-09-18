The Patriotic Front has emerged victorious in the just ended Parliamentary by-elections in Lukashya, a seat that was held by an independent.

Party Candidate George Chisanga beat the United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate Mulenga Davis with 13, 421 votes against 2, 684.

Reacting to the victorious news Campaign Manager for the PF Hon. Brian Mundubile said it was teamwork that had made the dream work. He said the PF government with its Pro-Poor Policies remains very attractive and a party of choice for the Zambian citizens and that is why the candidate had emerged victorious.

Northern Province Minister Hon. Bwalya Chungu said it was gratifying to note that the just-ended Campaigns had been truly issue based, with Home Affairs Minister Hon. Stephen Kampyongo urging his Counterpart, the new Lukashya Lawmaker to hit the ground running because he has very little time to prove his worth to the people of Lukashya before being subjected to another test in the General Elections in 2021.

The new law-maker thanked President Lungu and the Patriotic Front for the opportunity they gave him to be a candidate and subsequently Member of Parliament and thanked the people of Lukashya for voting for him in a decisive manner and has promised not to let them down.

In Mwansabombwe ruling PF has retained the Mwansabombwe seat after Mwansabombwe Totaling center returning officer announced the final results around 03:30 hours this morning.

PF candidate Kampampi Kabaso polled 6,478 votes against UPND candidate Sunday Maluba who polled 1,522 votes translating into a difference of 5226 votes between the two candidates.

In third position was NAREP candidate Musengu Victor who polled 400 votes ahead of Leadership Movement candidate Jason Mwanza who got 285 votes while Josephine Chama of UPPZ got a portly 129 votes.

And PF Pambashe Member of Parliament Ronald Kaoma Chitotela has described his party’s victory in the Mwansabombwe Parliamentary by-election as a clear indication of the confidence that Zambians have in the leadership of President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Chitotela has since assured the people of Mwansabombwe that the PF will not betray the trust and confidence they have showed as the party is resolved to deliver on its campaign promises.

The Pambashe law marker also said that the victory in Mwansabombwe by-election is another clear indication that the PF and President Edgar Lungu are headed for a landslide victory in the 2021 general elections.

Mr. Chitotela also called on the people of Luapula to register in masses as voters as the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is set to commence the voter registration exercise on October 28 2020 ahead of the 2021 general elections.

The Mwansabombwe seat fell vacant following the death of the incumbent MP Rogers Mwewa who died in July this year.