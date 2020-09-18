9.5 C
President Lungu Meeting Copperbelt Business Community in Pictures

Photo Gallery President Lungu Meeting Copperbelt Business Community in Pictures
Copperbelt Minister, Japhen Mwakalombe
President Lungu meeting the business community in Ndola at a event organised by the Ndola District Chamber of Commerce and Industries held at Levey Mwanawasa stadium hall.
President Lungu meeting the business community in Ndola at a event organised by the Ndola District Chamber of Commerce and Industries held at Levey Mwanawasa stadium hall.
President Lungu meeting the business community in Ndola at a event organised by the Ndola District Chamber of Commerce and Industries held at Levey Mwanawasa stadium hall.
One of the business woman in the audience that meet President Lungu
President Lungu meeting the business community in Ndola at a event organised by the Ndola District Chamber of Commerce and Industries held at Levey Mwanawasa stadium hall.
Ndola Chamber of Commerce president, John Samaras
President Lungu meeting the business community in Ndola at a event organised by the Ndola District Chamber of Commerce and Industries held at Levey Mwanawasa stadium hall.
