Photo Gallery Updated: September 18, 2020 President Lungu Meeting Copperbelt Business Community in Pictures By Chief Editor September 18, 2020 39 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery President Lungu Meeting Copperbelt Business Community in Pictures Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com Copperbelt Minister, Japhen Mwakalombe President Lungu meeting the business community in Ndola at a event organised by the Ndola District Chamber of Commerce and Industries held at Levey Mwanawasa stadium hall. President Lungu meeting the business community in Ndola at a event organised by the Ndola District Chamber of Commerce and Industries held at Levey Mwanawasa stadium hall. President Lungu meeting the business community in Ndola at a event organised by the Ndola District Chamber of Commerce and Industries held at Levey Mwanawasa stadium hall. One of the business woman in the audience that meet President Lungu President Lungu meeting the business community in Ndola at a event organised by the Ndola District Chamber of Commerce and Industries held at Levey Mwanawasa stadium hall. Ndola Chamber of Commerce president, John Samaras President Lungu meeting the business community in Ndola at a event organised by the Ndola District Chamber of Commerce and Industries held at Levey Mwanawasa stadium hall. Previous articlePresident Lungu grateful for Mwanasabombwe, Lukashya PF victory LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. - Advertisement - Loading... - Advertisement - Latest News Photo GalleryChief Editor - September 18, 20200President Lungu Meeting Copperbelt Business Community in Pictures Read more Feature Politics President Lungu grateful for Mwanasabombwe, Lukashya PF victory Chief Editor - September 18, 2020 0 President Edgar Lungu has thanked the people of Mwanasabombwe and Lukashya constituency for voting for Patriotic Front(PF) candidates in yesterday’s by-elections. President Lungu has congratulated... Read more Feature Sports Sakuwaha Gives Take on Musakanya and Mubanga Signings sports - September 18, 2020 0 Ex-Zesco United striker Jonas Sakuwaha has given his preliminary assessment of his former clubs’ new signings, the midfielder’s Bruce Musankaya and Kelvin Mubanga. Mubanga and... Read more Headlines Parliament Approves the motion to restore Bill 10 on the Order Paper as UPND Jack Mwiimbu walks away Chief Editor - September 18, 2020 9 Parliament has approved the motion to restore on the Order Paper, the Constitution Bill number 10 in Parliament and other Bills that were not... Read more Economy Submit proposals to Government, President Lungu urges the business community Chief Editor - September 18, 2020 7 President Edgar Lungu says the government is ready to listen and take on board proposals from the business community on how to enhance the... Read more More Articles In This Category PF campaign Rallies in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - September 13, 2020 20 Read more UPND Muchinga ward 24 Trustee’s Petrol Bombed House in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - September 13, 2020 32 Read more UPND’s HH in Luapula Province in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - September 12, 2020 40 Read more The Handover of Anti-Riot Kit to Zambia Police in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - August 20, 2020 46 Read more