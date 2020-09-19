The Ministry of Local Government has appointed an adhoc committee to investigate the illegalities surrounding the allocation of land in Kitwe that led to the suspension of City Council recently.

Kitwe City Council Town Clerk Mbulo Seke who disclosed the development in a statement in Kitwe today said the committee will be chaired by the local government administrator.

Mr Seke said the team will look at the illegal allocation of land near the Presidential Lodge and other areas of interest.

“The Ministry of Local Government has appointed an Ad HOC committee to investigate alleged illegal and disorderly allocations of land surrounding the Presidential Lodge and other areas in Kitwe District,” he said.

Recently the Ministry of Local Government halted some property developments near the Presidential Lodge in Kitwe’s Ndeke Township due to suspected illegal allocation of land that was going on.

Mr Seke said the committee will start sitting in Kitwe next week from Monday, September 21, this year to September, 29.

He said the meeting will be held in the council chambers where the residents are expected to make submissions to the committee.

Mr Seke urged Kitwe residents to take advantage of the opportunity and make submissions on the illegalities surrounding the allocation of land in the city.

He said all those who claim to have acquired plots or bought plots near the presidential Lodge are expected to make submissions.

Mr Seke said even those that have issues with their land are free to make submissions.

He explained that the sittings for the committee will be held from 09:00hours to 15 : 00 hours.

Recently Minister of Local Government Charles Banda suspended Kitwe City Council (KCC) over illegalities surrounding the allocation of land in Kitwe.

Kitwe City council was suspected alongside Lusaka city council.