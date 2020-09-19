9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, September 19, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Adhoc committee appointed to investigate Kitwe City Council illegal land deals

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Headlines Adhoc committee appointed to investigate Kitwe City Council illegal land deals
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of Local Government has appointed an adhoc committee to investigate the illegalities surrounding the allocation of land in Kitwe that led to the suspension of City Council recently.

Kitwe City Council Town Clerk Mbulo Seke who disclosed the development in a statement in Kitwe today said the committee will be chaired by the local government administrator.

Mr Seke said the team will look at the illegal allocation of land near the Presidential Lodge and other areas of interest.

“The Ministry of Local Government has appointed an Ad HOC committee to investigate alleged illegal and disorderly allocations of land surrounding the Presidential Lodge and other areas in Kitwe District,” he said.

Recently the Ministry of Local Government halted some property developments near the Presidential Lodge in Kitwe’s Ndeke Township due to suspected illegal allocation of land that was going on.

Mr Seke said the committee will start sitting in Kitwe next week from Monday, September 21, this year to September, 29.

He said the meeting will be held in the council chambers where the residents are expected to make submissions to the committee.

Mr Seke urged Kitwe residents to take advantage of the opportunity and make submissions on the illegalities surrounding the allocation of land in the city.

He said all those who claim to have acquired plots or bought plots near the presidential Lodge are expected to make submissions.

Mr Seke said even those that have issues with their land are free to make submissions.

He explained that the sittings for the committee will be held from 09:00hours to 15 : 00 hours.

Recently Minister of Local Government Charles Banda suspended Kitwe City Council (KCC) over illegalities surrounding the allocation of land in Kitwe.

Kitwe City council was suspected alongside Lusaka city council.

Previous articleZNS ready to contribute to national food basket

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Adhoc committee appointed to investigate Kitwe City Council illegal land deals

The Ministry of Local Government has appointed an adhoc committee to investigate the illegalities surrounding the allocation of land...
Read more
Rural News

ZNS ready to contribute to national food basket

Chief Editor - 0
Zambia National Service (ZNS) Deputy Commandant Major General Benson Miti says the service is ready to contribute positively to the country's food basket ahead...
Read more
Columns

PF SG’s Full Speech After Crushing the Opposition UPND in By-Elections

Chief Editor - 21
1. Introduction As we begin I wish to pay paramount tribute to the Almighty God for our overwhelming election victories. I further wish to acknowledge the...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu appeals to financial institutions not to pressurize defaulting farmers

Chief Editor - 2
President Edgar Lungu has appealed to Financial Institutions to relax repayment mode for farmers who have loans because they are also been negatively affected...
Read more
Rural News

It’s disheartening to see traditional leadership living in squalor despite having wealthy subjects-President Lungu

Chief Editor - 20
President Edgar Lungu has urged the country’s well-to-do citizens to join Government’s quest to improve the living standards of chiefs. President Lungu said it...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu appeals to financial institutions not to pressurize defaulting farmers

Headlines Chief Editor - 2
President Edgar Lungu has appealed to Financial Institutions to relax repayment mode for farmers who have loans because they are also been negatively affected...
Read more

HH Challenges President Lungu to Setup a Commission of Inquiry into privatization

Headlines Chief Editor - 52
United Party for National Development (UPND) has challenged President Edgar Lungu to set up a Commission of Inquiry in privatization and explain his role...
Read more

Parliament Approves the motion to restore Bill 10 on the Order Paper as UPND Jack Mwiimbu walks away

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
Parliament has approved the motion to restore on the Order Paper, the Constitution Bill number 10 in Parliament and other Bills that were not...
Read more

PF Gains a Parliament Seat held by an independent with landslide margins over UPND

Headlines Chief Editor - 83
The Patriotic Front has emerged victorious in the just ended Parliamentary by-elections in Lukashya, a seat that was held by an independent. Party Candidate George...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.