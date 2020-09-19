9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, September 19, 2020
Ministry of Health Concerned at the relaxed attitude towards the fight of COVID 19

By Chief Editor
The Ministry of Health in Mufulira District has expressed concern at the relaxed attitude by members of the public towards the fight of COVID 19.

Mufulira District Health Director, Kambole Mpande said misconceptions about the reality of Covid 19 in society could be dangerous, saying there is need for members of the public to know that Covid 19 is real.

Dr.Mpande was speaking during a Covid 19 trainer of trainers sensitisation workshop organized by Advocacy for Human Development in Mufulira District.

He stated that community engagement in the dissemination of correct information about the prevention of Covid 19 was key to fighting the disease.

“A training of this nature is very important because this will impact knowledge in members of the public the correct information about the disease,” he said.

And Advocacy for Human Development Director, Chris Mweemba said the training was meant to defeat misconceptions about the Corona Virus.

“We have included councillors, Ward Development Committee Members, Teachers, Pastor’s, and Civil society organisations because these are the people who are entrusted by the community at various levels and if they are empowered with the correct information, then we can see a change of attitude in our society,” he said.

“We decided to do this because we have noticed a certain relaxation whereby people think Covid is gone and they are no longer taking prevention measures seriously,” he said.

Mr Mweemba hoped that the training would result in members of the public taking personal responsibility in fighting the disease.

  1. People know Covid is still there but they’re simply tired of letting it dictate their lives. You cannot live in constant fear of getting infected. There’s a limit to everything, even to how long people can put up with restrictive measures like masking up and social distancing. The psychological and mental effects especially for children, are more devastating than the virus itself. Not to mention the economic effects on developing countries like Zambia.

