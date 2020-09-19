1. Introduction

As we begin I wish to pay paramount tribute to the Almighty God for our overwhelming election victories.

I further wish to acknowledge the inspiring leadership of our country’s principal instrument of peace and development – His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who we are privileged to have as our party president and head of state. The special tribute also goes out to the campaign managers and campaign teams as well as PF functionaries nationwide; and the voters in the respective jurisdictions where elections took place yesterday.

2. Moment of silence

But before we proceed any further, let us all be upstanding to observe a minute of silence in honour of the late honourable Rodgers Mwewa and the late Hon Mwenya Munkonge who were Members of Parliament for Mwansabombe and Lukashya constituencies respectively.

During the moment of silence, let us also honour the memory of local government officials whose premature demise led to some of yesterday’s ward by-elections! May the souls of our comrades rest in eternal peace

Comrades, ladies and gentlemen,

As we remember our departed colleagues Hon Mwewa and Hon Munkonge, we are deeply humbled and gratified that the people of Mwansabombwe and Lukashya have honoured the respective legacies of our brothers by being loyal to Patriotic Front.

3. The people have spoken for PF because PF speaks for the people

The people have spoken in Mwansabombwe constituency of Luapula Province; and because of the people, Luapula remains a PF fortress. Mwebena Mwansabombwe, abena Luapula –twatotela e’pashili pakuleka na mu 2021!

The people of Northern Province have also spoken. Lukashya constituency has emphasised that Northern Province remains loyal to the party that is loyal to its people. twatotela mukwai, mutwalile nga ifi, nokulundapo mu 2021!

Meanwhile, as the voices for PF in North-Western Province become louder by the day, the feeble murmuring of the opposition in the province has been drowned by PF development efforts.

The majority of Northwestern Province has embraced the development agenda of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the PF government. That explains the people’s joyful voices of victory from Kalengwa ward in Mufumbwe District, Lunyiwe ward in Kabompo District and Mwininyilamba ward in Ikelenge District. Most of Northwestern Province is now green.

Even in the other wards, the margins have shrunk drastically in our favour. We have gained more and more and UPND has lost more and more. Twasanta mwane! Thank you, Northwestern Province, we know you will deliver the remaining pockets in 2021! ba kopala twatotela!

Any small traces of the retrogressive tribalistic opposition continue to be wiped out by the power of the people and their love for the humility and hard work of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Like the rest of Copperbelt Province, Kasonga ward in Mpongwe District, Chibanga and Mushingashi wards in Lufwanyama district have spoken. They have rejected a trickster and his politrics. They have embraced the love peace and unity of PF. ubuyantanshi konse konse!

Copperbelt is green through and through. The people have rejected red bloodshed.

Zikomo kwambiri Lusaka province. You have also spoken for PF. Through the power of the people, we have together reclaimed Mandombe ward in Luangwa district.

Countrymen and women,

4. Law of diminishing returns:

UPND is shrinking and life President Hichilema has long lost meaningfulness to Zambia’s democratic space- he must do the honourable thing and stand down. According to the law of diminishing returns, if one input in the production of a commodity is increased while all other inputs are held fixed, a point will eventually be reached at which additions of the input yield progressively smaller, or diminishing, increases in output.

Since 2006 when he controversially usurped leadership through a tribally inspired campaign, UPND has made an input of Hichilema into 5 consecutive presidential elections and he has yielded zero returns over a 15 year period.

In the long-drawn-out 15 years of his leadership, UPND has never gone to a convention to choose leadership at any level of the party- let alone the presidency.

In the meantime, he surreptitiously amended article 70 of the UPND constitution to the effect that the party will only start counting his tenure as UPND president in the very highly unlikely event he becomes state president.

Hichilema’s self-seeking amendment to his party’s constitution is an act of supreme hypocrisy and above all an insult to Zambian democracy and good governance. Maybe it should not surprise anybody- the man is full of insults!

What is supposed to be Zambia’s main opposition has been shackled by the greed of a serially rejected tribal tyrant who has manipulated his party constitution to give himself an unlimited tenure.

In the meantime, UPND is suffering diminishing returns as they lose most of their strongholds while their dictator is busy massaging his ego and scooping all social media seats, all propaganda seats and all insulting seats. Shame!

UPND is in a huge leadership crisis. They will continue diminishing with their expired “gonga” product.

5. Zambians are fatigued with HH UPND members are fatigued with HH.

Zambians are fatigued with HH UPND members are fatigued with HH. Don’t blame Stephen Katuka, he’s innocent… ubwafya ni HH! In the interest of meaningful democracy in Zambia, the “main opposition” urgently needs to replace their sour “gong’a” product with a real contender carrying integrity. Not a pretender.

HH must immediately resign in the interest of democracy and decency. Let UPND find a different person if they’re serious about being worthy competitors pantu tukamufikina mu 2021 than ever before!

6. Hichilema’s integrity is also in ruins.

How can the opposition be effective when its leader is suffering from a critical- if not the terminal crisis of integrity? Hichilema still owes Zambians an explanation on how he became a director in sun hotels. How did he end up becoming a director in a company that was bidding to buy a state asset and he was the one appointed to do the valuation by the government? He must explain the privatisation of intercontinental hotel Livingstone and rainbow lodge and how he became a director in sun hotels. He must also properly explain the Ramcoz privatisation.

Is he the Hakainde Sammy Hichilema that allegedly stashed away millions of dollars in tax havens as was reported by the international consortium of investigative journalists (ICIJ) in the Panama papers? He must clarify.

7. Conclusion

As I conclude, I once again wish to thank the Zambian people for their continued confidence in the patriotic front government led by his excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. The retention of the people’s confidence in PF is the result of president Lungu’s all-embracing leadership of leaving no one behind in the PF has driven national development agenda.

Viva His Excellency dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu

Viva Patriotic Front

Aluta Continua!

God Bless Zambia.

I thank you.

Hon. Davies Mwila

Patriotic Front Secretary-General