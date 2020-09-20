9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, September 20, 2020
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Armed thieves rob Chinese firm in Luano

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Rural News Armed thieves rob Chinese firm in Luano
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Armed robbers have stolen money amounting to 40,000 kwacha, a Samsung cell phone and an Acer laptop at Shi and Yan Mining Development Company inLuano District.

Central Province Police Commissioner, Chola Katanga, confirmed to ZANIS that the suspected criminals further assaulted three Chinese Nationals and two Zambians at the company.

Mr Katanga disclosed that victims include Shi and Yan Mining Development Company Production Manager, Li Wen Jun aged 40 years; Mechanical Engineer, Ru Yingguo aged 46 years; Stores Officer, Chen Shun Jiang aged 35 years; Machine Operator, Shepherd Mulenga aged 28 years of Lubuto area in Kapiri Mposhi District and Security Guard, Bernard Phiri aged 45 years of Copper Mine area.

He said the incident occurred on September 16, 2020, around 00: 30 hours.

“We received the report from Saidi Mtonga aged 33, who is the human resource officer at Shi and Yan Mining Development Company, that over 10 suspected criminals armed with two unknown type of guns and sticks went at the Chinese hostels within the company premises and attacked three Chinese Nationals as well as two Zambian citizens,” he said.

The Central Province Police Commissioner explained that police officers visited the scene to check the situation.

“The victims were rushed to Mkushi at Tusekelemo Private Hospital where they have been admitted on observation and their conditions are stable,” he said.

Mr Katanga further noted that no arrest has been made in the matter, but investigations are underway.

Previous articleFire sweeps through micro-biology lab at Chipata Central Hospital

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Armed thieves rob Chinese firm in Luano

Armed robbers have stolen money amounting to 40,000 kwacha, a Samsung cell phone and an Acer laptop at Shi...
Read more
Health

Fire sweeps through micro-biology lab at Chipata Central Hospital

Chief Editor - 0
Fire yesterday swept through the micro-biology laboratory at Chipata Central Hospital completely destroying a room housing a power-bank and a specialist computer and printer. And...
Read more
Headlines

Controlling stake in Mining Companies will Guarantee more Jobs-Lusambo

Chief Editor - 0
Copperbelt PF Mobilisation Chairman Bowman Lusambo says the decision by government through ZCCM-IH to increase its stakes in mining companies will benefit more miners. Mr...
Read more
Headlines

HH Opts Out of ZNBC’s Sunday Interview with Grevazio Zulu

Chief Editor - 35
United party for National Development (UPNP) President Hakainde Hichilema has informed management at ZNBC that he is not available to be interviewed on ZNBC...
Read more
Feature Sports

Chipolopolo U15 Face Zamalek Youth in Junior International Friendly

sports - 0
Chipolopolo U15 are heading to Egypt today to face Zamalek Youth Team in a junior international friendly this Sunday. Zambia, who left Lusaka on Saturday...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Suspected illegal gold dealers plead not guilty

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
16 miners from Kanshanshi mine who were arrested for illegal possession of 1,701.6 grams of suspected gold concentrate have pleaded not guilty when they...
Read more

ZNS ready to contribute to national food basket

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
Zambia National Service (ZNS) Deputy Commandant Major General Benson Miti says the service is ready to contribute positively to the country's food basket ahead...
Read more

It’s disheartening to see traditional leadership living in squalor despite having wealthy subjects-President Lungu

Rural News Chief Editor - 23
President Edgar Lungu has urged the country’s well-to-do citizens to join Government’s quest to improve the living standards of chiefs. President Lungu said it...
Read more

Manyinga contractors hailed for commitment to projects

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
The government has commended contractors who have shown a commitment to completing government-funded projects in Manyinga District in Northwestern Province. Manyinga District Administrative Officer Kenneth...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.