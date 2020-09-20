Armed robbers have stolen money amounting to 40,000 kwacha, a Samsung cell phone and an Acer laptop at Shi and Yan Mining Development Company inLuano District.

Central Province Police Commissioner, Chola Katanga, confirmed to ZANIS that the suspected criminals further assaulted three Chinese Nationals and two Zambians at the company.

Mr Katanga disclosed that victims include Shi and Yan Mining Development Company Production Manager, Li Wen Jun aged 40 years; Mechanical Engineer, Ru Yingguo aged 46 years; Stores Officer, Chen Shun Jiang aged 35 years; Machine Operator, Shepherd Mulenga aged 28 years of Lubuto area in Kapiri Mposhi District and Security Guard, Bernard Phiri aged 45 years of Copper Mine area.

He said the incident occurred on September 16, 2020, around 00: 30 hours.

“We received the report from Saidi Mtonga aged 33, who is the human resource officer at Shi and Yan Mining Development Company, that over 10 suspected criminals armed with two unknown type of guns and sticks went at the Chinese hostels within the company premises and attacked three Chinese Nationals as well as two Zambian citizens,” he said.

The Central Province Police Commissioner explained that police officers visited the scene to check the situation.

“The victims were rushed to Mkushi at Tusekelemo Private Hospital where they have been admitted on observation and their conditions are stable,” he said.

Mr Katanga further noted that no arrest has been made in the matter, but investigations are underway.