9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, September 20, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

HH’s allegations are just Hallucinations and Selfish Political Tantrums, Nobody wants to Kill him -Sunday Chanda

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Headlines HH's allegations are just Hallucinations and Selfish Political Tantrums, Nobody wants to...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

NOBODY wants to kill UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and he should stop hallucinating that President Edgar Lungu wants him dead because he has nothing to gain from killing a perpetual election loser, the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has said.

PF media director Sunday Chanda said Mr Hichilema was just scared of his own shadow because President Lungu has no intention of killing him, apart from bringing to book public assets plunderers.

He was reacting to an allegations by the UPND leader that President Lungu wanted him dead by 2021.

Mr Hichilema was quoted in one of the daily tabloids as saying if anything happened to him, the Head of State should be answerable since he had declared that he plans to go after him.

This follows President Lungu’s remarks during a public rally in Mbereshi that individuals who sold public properties would be followed.

But Mr Chanda said the nation should dismiss the allegations as hallucinations and selfish political tantrums.
Mr Chanda reminded Zambians that it was not the first time that Mr Hichilema was making such wild allegations as he had done that before when he refused to give way to the Presidential motorcade in Mongu. Featuring on BBC’s Hard Talk Programme with host Stephen Sackur, he said, Mr Hichilema had claimed that President Lungu wanted to kill him, but Stephen Sackur laughed at him while reminding him about his violent party.

Previous articleDebate Bill 10 with sober minds, MPs advised

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

HH’s allegations are just Hallucinations and Selfish Political Tantrums, Nobody wants to Kill him -Sunday Chanda

NOBODY wants to kill UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and he should stop hallucinating that President Edgar Lungu wants him...
Read more
Feature Politics

Debate Bill 10 with sober minds, MPs advised

Chief Editor - 0
Government Parliamentary Chief Whip Brian Mundubile has advised members of parliament to be objective and allow for sober debate on Constitution Amendment Bill number...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu shouldn’t think that he has the right to kill HH, says Mutale Nalumango

Chief Editor - 19
United Party for National Development (UPND) National Chairperson, Mutale Nalumango has said that President Edgar Lungu shouldn't think that he has the right to...
Read more
Columns

Let the best among us win next year’s elections – Fred M’membe

Chief Editor - 11
By Socialist Party Reporter LET the best among us win next year’s elections, says Socialist Party president Fred M’membe. Dr M’membe also tells Zambians...
Read more
Photo Gallery

Bowman Lusambo’s Mammoth Mobilisation Mufilira Rally in Pictures

Chief Editor - 12
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Debate Bill 10 with sober minds, MPs advised

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 0
Government Parliamentary Chief Whip Brian Mundubile has advised members of parliament to be objective and allow for sober debate on Constitution Amendment Bill number...
Read more

Elect leaders willing to work with Government-Inonge Wina

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 5
Vice President Inonge Wina has urged the traditional leadership in Imusho Ward in Sesheke District to ensure to that their subjects select civic leaders...
Read more

President Lungu grateful for Mwanasabombwe, Lukashya PF victory

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 14
President Edgar Lungu has thanked the people of Mwanasabombwe and Lukashya constituency for voting for Patriotic Front(PF) candidates in yesterday’s by-elections. President Lungu has congratulated...
Read more

Kabwe PF youths protest against UPND’s insults

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 16
Patriotic Front youths in Kabwe district in Central Province have protested against the insults made by opposition United Party for National Development leader, Hakainde...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.