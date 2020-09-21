Government in Chienge District in Luapula Province is targeting to spray over Forty-Four Thousand Housing Structures during its forthcoming Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) Programme.

The IRS Programme which will be implemented by Ministry of Health, in Collaboration with Vector Link is scheduled to start on 29th September this year.

Confirming the development during a Malaria Taskforce Committee meeting held in the Council Chamber recently Health Promotion Officer at the Chienge District Health Office, Given HATYOKA also revealed that the IRS Programme will run concurrently with the distribution of Insecticide Treated Mosquito Nets.

He however, explained that the Mosquito Nets will only be distributed in areas where the IRS Programme will not be conducted.

“As a District we have some problematic areas in terms of Malaria cases, and there are some which are performing fairly well,” Mr Hatyoka said.

The Health Promotion Officer identified area with high incidences of Malaria in Chienge District as Kapako, Puta, Lambwe Chomba and Lambwe Chikwama.

And Mr Hatyoka explained that the IRS Programme will strictly adhere to the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) regulations on the handling of the Chemicals that would be used.

He further said all the people who will be engaged as Sprayer Operators are currently being trained on how to conduct the exercise.

Mr. Hatyoka added the Spray Operators are also being sensitised on the COVID 19 Pandemic and are expected to follow all the set Ministry of Health Guidelines the IRS Exercise.

Mr Hatyoka also appealed to the general public to cooperate with Spray Operators when visited at home and to also adhere to COVID 19 Guidelines.

“We are all privy to the fact that the COVID 19 Pandemic is here in the Country, prevention starts at the individual level and as such we have to all comply to regulations,” he said.

And Statics at the Chienge District Office indicates that in the Firsts Quarter of 2019 the area recorded 14,867 while in the First Quarter of 2020 the cases stood at 18,909. This marks an increase of over 44,000 Malaria cases.

The IRS Programme is drawn from the Zambia National Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan 2017-2012(NMESP) which aims to combat Malaria in Zambia by 2021.