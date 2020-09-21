President of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Zambia, tomorrow, Tuesday, 22nd September, 2020.

Dr Chakwera will be accompanied by First Lady, Monica Chakwera.

The visit will be the Malawian leader’s first official engagement outside his country, since his election as Head of State in June 2020.

According to a statement released to ZANIS in Lusaka by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji, the Malawian leader will be in Zambia to discuss areas of mutual interest to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Zambia and Malawi share strong historical bilateral ties and a common border. Our two countries continue to actively cooperate in social, political, and economic areas, within the framework of the Zambia/Malawi Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security and the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation, for the betterment of our peoples,” said Mr Malanji.

The Minister said Zambia and Malawi have also continued to collaborate at regional, continental and international levels through the United Nations, the Commonwealth, the African Union, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).

He disclosed that during the visit, Dr Chakwera will hold bilateral talks with President Edgar Lungu at State House and also lay wreaths at the Presidential Burial Site at Embassy Park in Lusaka.

He said the Malawian Head of State is expected to depart for his country immediately after his engagements.