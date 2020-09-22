The Ministry of Health has called for intensified enforcement of public health guidelines to look at protocols and systems to be put in place with regard to border management in the wake of COVID-19.

Ministry of Health Chief Environmental Health Officer Doreen Sakala said the ministry is concerned with inconsistencies with regards to adherence levels among members of the public.

Ms. Sakala was speaking this morning during a cross border meeting which was organized to look at the protocols and systems to be put in place in the wake of COVID-19 in Chirundu District.

She disclosed that some bar owners have started operating during the week which is against President Edgar Lungu’s directive for bars to open only over the weekends under strict guidelines.

She added that overcrowding in public places has continued, a situation which she said may worsen the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Ms Sakala further noted an increase in Brought In Dead (BIDs) to health facilities in the district.

And officially opening the meeting, acting Chirundu District Administrative Officer Samunyuna Kahinga encouraged the participants to harness the prevailing protocols in order to deal with COVID-19 at points of entry.

The consultative meeting will contribute to improved engagement, cross border coordination and ensuring that the points of entry officials are capacitated to continue with operations relating to human mobility and trade facilitation within the context of public health guidelines amid COVID-19.

The cross border meeting was organized with support from International Organization for Migration (IOM) and brought different players from both the government agencies and multilateral agencies from Zambia and Zimbabwe.