9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
type here...
Health
Updated:

MoH calls for strict adherence to health guidelines

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Health MoH calls for strict adherence to health guidelines
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of Health has called for intensified enforcement of public health guidelines to look at protocols and systems to be put in place with regard to border management in the wake of COVID-19.

Ministry of Health Chief Environmental Health Officer Doreen Sakala said the ministry is concerned with inconsistencies with regards to adherence levels among members of the public.

Ms. Sakala was speaking this morning during a cross border meeting which was organized to look at the protocols and systems to be put in place in the wake of COVID-19 in Chirundu District.

She disclosed that some bar owners have started operating during the week which is against President Edgar Lungu’s directive for bars to open only over the weekends under strict guidelines.

She added that overcrowding in public places has continued, a situation which she said may worsen the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Ms Sakala further noted an increase in Brought In Dead (BIDs) to health facilities in the district.

And officially opening the meeting, acting Chirundu District Administrative Officer Samunyuna Kahinga encouraged the participants to harness the prevailing protocols in order to deal with COVID-19 at points of entry.

The consultative meeting will contribute to improved engagement, cross border coordination and ensuring that the points of entry officials are capacitated to continue with operations relating to human mobility and trade facilitation within the context of public health guidelines amid COVID-19.

The cross border meeting was organized with support from International Organization for Migration (IOM) and brought different players from both the government agencies and multilateral agencies from Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Previous articleHarry Kalaba’s DP wins de-registration appeal

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

MoH calls for strict adherence to health guidelines

The Ministry of Health has called for intensified enforcement of public health guidelines to look at protocols and systems...
Read more
Feature Politics

Harry Kalaba’s DP wins de-registration appeal

Chief Editor - 0
The Democratic Party has won the case in which the Attorney General had appealed the ruling of the High Court to reinstate the party’s...
Read more
Economy

Zim, Zambia happy with progress at Batoka hydro plant

Chief Editor - 0
Zambia and Zimbabwe have expressed satisfaction on the progress made in the construction of the Batoka Gorge Hydro-Electric Scheme (BGHES) since the project was...
Read more
Headlines

All Eligible Zambians Must Register to Vote in 2021 Elections, Including those Currently Registered-ECZ

Chief Editor - 0
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has urged all eligible Zambian citizens to register during the 2020 Voter Registration exercise even if one is...
Read more
Economy

US$472.5 million of transferred funds suspected of fraud in Zambia

Chief Editor - 4
Funds amounting to $472.5 million transferred from the United States to Zambia between 2007 and 2017 are suspected to be the proceeds of bank...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia records the lowest COVID-19 positive rate

Health Chief Editor - 8
Zambia has recorded the lowest COVID-19 positive rate since the outbreak of the pandemic in March this year. The 4% positive rate was recorded after...
Read more

Fire sweeps through micro-biology lab at Chipata Central Hospital

Health Chief Editor - 2
Fire yesterday swept through the micro-biology laboratory at Chipata Central Hospital completely destroying a room housing a power-bank and a specialist computer and printer. And...
Read more

Ministry of Health Concerned at the relaxed attitude towards the fight of COVID 19

Health Chief Editor - 6
The Ministry of Health in Mufulira District has expressed concern at the relaxed attitude by members of the public towards the fight of COVID...
Read more

Vice President commissions Lealui hospital

Health Chief Editor - 7
Vice President Inonge Wina re-assured the people of Mongu District that government will stand by its promise of ensuring that infrastructure development in the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.