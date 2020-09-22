9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Mubanga, Musakanya Make A Statement in Zesco Practice

By sports
39 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Mubanga, Musakanya Make A Statement in Zesco Practice
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Midfielders Bruce Musakanya and Kelvin Mubanga shined in their debut practice match for Zesco United on Monday as the team prepares this week to head for a pre-season training camp to Western Province.

Musakanya scored a goal while Mubanga netted a brace in each half of the former league champions 8-0 win over third tier side Neelkhant Lime FC at the Trade Fair Grounds in Ndola.

Musakanya and Mubanga, who joined Zesco on two years deals from Red Arrows and Nkana respectively, have been training with their new club since pre-season began last week.

Others on the score sheet were Logic Chingandu, Jesse Were and the latter’s Kenya compatriot John Makwatta, who scored a hat-trick.

Meanwhile, Musakanya, Mubanga, together with fellow new signing and midfielder Lazarus Phiri who joined from Green Eagles, join the team on a seven day training camp in Mongu that starts this Wednesday ,September 23.

Previous articleTourists still banned from Zambia despite opening up to foreign travels
Next articlePresident Lungu confers with new Malawian President

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 1

Chipolopolo U15 Arrive in Croatia

Chipolopolo U15 have arrived in Zagreb ahead of their participation in this week’s Vlatko Markovic Eight-Team Invitational Tournament. Chisi Mbewe's...
Read more
General News

Do not chase pupils who have not paid their school fees, teachers warned

Chief Editor - 0
Choma District Commissioner, Protacial Mulenga has appealed to school authorities in the area not to turn away pupils who have not paid their school...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu confers with new Malawian President

Chief Editor - 3
President Edgar Lungu says it is a great honour to have the Malawian President ,Lazarous Chakwera visit Zambia on his first official engagement outside...
Read more
Feature Sports

Mubanga, Musakanya Make A Statement in Zesco Practice

sports - 0
Midfielders Bruce Musakanya and Kelvin Mubanga shined in their debut practice match for Zesco United on Monday as the team prepares this week to...
Read more
General News

Tourists still banned from Zambia despite opening up to foreign travels

Chief Editor - 2
The Government of Zambia has suspended all tourist visas until further notice despite allowing travel for foreign nationals. This is according to a travel advisory...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chipolopolo U15 Arrive in Croatia

Feature Sports sports - 1
Chipolopolo U15 have arrived in Zagreb ahead of their participation in this week’s Vlatko Markovic Eight-Team Invitational Tournament. Chisi Mbewe's team arrived in Croatia today...
Read more

Nkana in Financial Limbo

Feature Sports sports - 1
Nkana insist their 2020/2021 CAF Champions League campaign is not in jeopardy despite a statement from Mopani Copper Mines stating that...
Read more

Chipolopolo U15 Face Zamalek Youth in Junior International Friendly

Feature Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo U15 are heading to Egypt today to face Zamalek Youth Team in a junior international friendly this Sunday. Zambia, who left Lusaka on Saturday...
Read more

Mwape Musonda Saves Black Leopards From Demotion

Feature Sports sports - 1
Chipolopolo striker Mwape Musonda on Friday helped seal Black Leopards’ South Africa PSL stay when they dash Ajax Cape Town's promotion hopes. Leopards beat Ajax...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.