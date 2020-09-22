Midfielders Bruce Musakanya and Kelvin Mubanga shined in their debut practice match for Zesco United on Monday as the team prepares this week to head for a pre-season training camp to Western Province.

Musakanya scored a goal while Mubanga netted a brace in each half of the former league champions 8-0 win over third tier side Neelkhant Lime FC at the Trade Fair Grounds in Ndola.

Musakanya and Mubanga, who joined Zesco on two years deals from Red Arrows and Nkana respectively, have been training with their new club since pre-season began last week.

Others on the score sheet were Logic Chingandu, Jesse Were and the latter’s Kenya compatriot John Makwatta, who scored a hat-trick.

Meanwhile, Musakanya, Mubanga, together with fellow new signing and midfielder Lazarus Phiri who joined from Green Eagles, join the team on a seven day training camp in Mongu that starts this Wednesday ,September 23.