Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Rural News
Updated:

Chama district recordeds over 90 per cent improvement in access to maternal health services since 2016

By Chief Editor
Chama district in Muchinga Province has recorded over 90 per cent improvement in access to maternal health services since 2016.

Chama District Health Director, Anthony Kamanzi said the district is making massive progress in access to maternal services due to the health facilities being constructed in the area.

Dr Kamanzi told ZANIS in an interview in Chama that the improvement in the access to maternal health services in the district can be attributed to the modern health infrastructure that have been constructed nearer to the people.

“The new health facilities such as the 11 health posts under the 650 health posts project has really benefited the people of Chama especially those in far flung areas,” he added.

Dr Kamanzi charged that government has shown great commitment to the health sector in the district by providing emergency services such as ambulances in order to promptly attend to patients in remote areas on time.

He further mentioned that since the K17 million ultra-modern Chama District Hospital was commissioned by President Edgar Lungu in 2016, enough health personnel have been deployed at the health facility to provide various health services.

“We cannot complain about understaffing at our hospital because government gave us enough well trained staff,” he said.

And Dorothy Lungu, a Chama resident thanked government for providing modern health facilities in the district.

Ms Lungu said some health developmental projects in Chama have really benefitted residents in the area.

She however, called on government to improve on the quick provision of medicines, adding that the process of accessing medication after diagnosis is a bit slow.

