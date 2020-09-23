Opposition New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has said that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has become arrogant and it is a threat to Zambia’s Peace.

Dr. Mumba who is also former Republican Vice President was today’s guest on Hot FM’s Morning Breakfast show.

Dr. Mumba who yesterday revealed that the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) rigged the recently held Lukashya Constituency By-Elections, reinforced his Position.

“The ruling Patriotic Front rigged unfairly and unsquarely in Lukashya. The results that were announced by the ECZ were not a reflection of the votes there”, Dr. Mumba said.

Dr. Mumba then said that a Senior Member of the PF Campaign team warned him on how the PF would rig.

“Apart from the information and evidence we had that they were planning of rigging, a senior member of the PF Campaign team visited me at midnight at the Lodge where I was camped and reconfirmed our fears that the PF was planning to rig and further informed us on the extent that they would do it. The following morning, we had a paid-for Program at Radio Mano where we revealed this rigging scheme and did our best to stop it”, Dr. Mumba said.

Dr. Mumba then said that his Party forensic team is in Lukashya preparing all the evidence which will then be presented to relevant stakeholders to prove that these elections were rigged.

Dr. Mumba then called for the current ECZ Board to be dissolved as it has become arrogant and a threat to Zambia’s Peace.

“This rigging was made possible because the ECZ was part and parcel. The current ECZ Board become a very arrogant one. They firstly announced big sums of money as Nomination fees and they further announced that a new voter register will be made within one month where they are targeting 9 million voters. To us that is impossible and we have repeatedly asked them to reschedule their position but they have declined. Their conduct is a threat to Zambia’s Peace and we call upon them to immediately resign”, Dr. Mumba said.