9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

ECZ Has Become Arrogant And Is A Threat To Zambia’s Peace

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Feature Politics ECZ Has Become Arrogant And Is A Threat To Zambia's Peace
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Opposition New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has said that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has become arrogant and it is a threat to Zambia’s Peace.

Dr. Mumba who is also former Republican Vice President was today’s guest on Hot FM’s Morning Breakfast show.

Dr. Mumba who yesterday revealed that the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) rigged the recently held Lukashya Constituency By-Elections, reinforced his Position.

“The ruling Patriotic Front rigged unfairly and unsquarely in Lukashya. The results that were announced by the ECZ were not a reflection of the votes there”, Dr. Mumba said.

Dr. Mumba then said that a Senior Member of the PF Campaign team warned him on how the PF would rig.

“Apart from the information and evidence we had that they were planning of rigging, a senior member of the PF Campaign team visited me at midnight at the Lodge where I was camped and reconfirmed our fears that the PF was planning to rig and further informed us on the extent that they would do it. The following morning, we had a paid-for Program at Radio Mano where we revealed this rigging scheme and did our best to stop it”, Dr. Mumba said.

Dr. Mumba then said that his Party forensic team is in Lukashya preparing all the evidence which will then be presented to relevant stakeholders to prove that these elections were rigged.

Dr. Mumba then called for the current ECZ Board to be dissolved as it has become arrogant and a threat to Zambia’s Peace.

“This rigging was made possible because the ECZ was part and parcel. The current ECZ Board become a very arrogant one. They firstly announced big sums of money as Nomination fees and they further announced that a new voter register will be made within one month where they are targeting 9 million voters. To us that is impossible and we have repeatedly asked them to reschedule their position but they have declined. Their conduct is a threat to Zambia’s Peace and we call upon them to immediately resign”, Dr. Mumba said.

Previous articleKitwe Councilors and Council Officers named in illegal land allocation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

ECZ Has Become Arrogant And Is A Threat To Zambia’s Peace

Opposition New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has said that the Electoral Commission...
Read more
General News

Kitwe Councilors and Council Officers named in illegal land allocation

Chief Editor - 0
A number of senior Council Officers and Counsellors have been named in a cases of illegal land allocation in Kitwe on the Copperbelt. During the...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu congratulates Japanese PM

Chief Editor - 0
President Edgar Lungu says government remains resolute to closely working with the newly elected Prime Minister of Japan to cushion the global challenges such...
Read more
General News

Chakwera’s Zambia trip under microscope over ambulance deal

Chief Editor - 0
President Lazarus Chakwera’s maiden international trip to Lusaka in Zambia for bilateral talks with that country’s president Edgar Lungu is attracting attention following...
Read more
Columns

ECZ Will Not Be Allowed To Conduct Another Sham Election In 2021

Chief Editor - 0
By: Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member.  Case of Section 66 of Part VI of the Electoral Process Act, No. 35 of 2016. Earlier today, Mubita...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ECZ Starts off with 16 000 Pre-Online Registrations

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 5
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says the pre-online registration has been successful so far receiving about 16, 000 applications after launching the process...
Read more

HH is our leader of choice-UPND

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 21
Opposition UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka says the party has no intentions either now nor in the future to replace it's leader Hakainde Hichilema. Mr...
Read more

Harry Kalaba’s DP wins de-registration appeal

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 11
The Democratic Party has won the case in which the Attorney General had appealed the ruling of the High Court to reinstate the party’s...
Read more

UPND announces the defection of two Senior FDD officials

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 13
The United Party for National Development (UPND) has announced the defection of two senior party officials from Edith Nawakwi's Forum for Democracy and Development...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.