9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
type here...
Health
Updated:

Increase in Expectant Mothers Giving Birth at Home Worries the Government

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Health Increase in Expectant Mothers Giving Birth at Home Worries the Government
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Kennedy Malama has expressed concern on the increased number of home deliveries which may result in increased maternal mortality.

Speaking in Chitambo during his continued tour of Health facilities in Central Province, Mr Malama called for reverse of what is happening in order to save lives for both the mother and the baby.

Dr Malama said government policy is to ensure that all mothers deliver at health facilities and that all facilities across the country have qualified staff.

He added that if mothers deliver at health facilities, some complications could be attended to by specialized staff.

The Permanent Secretary has challenged the traditional leadership and the community to supplement government efforts by molding bricks and constructing mothers’ shelters to enable expecting mothers wait for deliveries from the health institutions.

Chitambo District Health Director, Jackson Phiri in his briefing told Dr Malama that the number of home deliveries are on the increase in the district.

Previous articleAVAP backs on-line voter pre-registration

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Increase in Expectant Mothers Giving Birth at Home Worries the Government

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Kennedy Malama has expressed concern on the increased number of...
Read more
General News

AVAP backs on-line voter pre-registration

Chief Editor - 0
The Anti- Voter Apathy Project (AVAP) in Northern Province has welcomed the move taken by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to commence...
Read more
Rural News

President Lungu Sends team to control locusts upsurge in Mongu

Chief Editor - 0
An Inter-Ministerial delegation has arrived in Mongu district, western province to deal with invasion of the African migratory locust which have gravely invaded some...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia Police give Nevers Mumba an hour Notice to report himself

Chief Editor - 14
The Zambia Police this afternoon gave Opposition leader Nevers Mumba an hour to report himself to the Police headquarters for questioning. On Monday, Dr...
Read more
Feature Sports

FIFA Lifts Ban on Nkana

sports - 0
The pre-season drama continues thick and fast in the FAZ Super Division with Nkana today breathing a sigh of relief after FIFA lifted the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

What We Feared Comes to Pass: Schools Reopen Without A Plan

Health editor - 2
By Parkie Mbozi WHAT most of us feared has come to pass. Learning institutions across the country are reopening under the ‘new normal’ without a...
Read more

MoH calls for strict adherence to health guidelines

Health Chief Editor - 3
The Ministry of Health has called for intensified enforcement of public health guidelines to look at protocols and systems to be put in place...
Read more

Zambia records the lowest COVID-19 positive rate

Health Chief Editor - 9
Zambia has recorded the lowest COVID-19 positive rate since the outbreak of the pandemic in March this year. The 4% positive rate was recorded after...
Read more

Fire sweeps through micro-biology lab at Chipata Central Hospital

Health Chief Editor - 2
Fire yesterday swept through the micro-biology laboratory at Chipata Central Hospital completely destroying a room housing a power-bank and a specialist computer and printer. And...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.