9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Kitwe Councilors and Council Officers named in illegal land allocation

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
General News Kitwe Councilors and Council Officers named in illegal land allocation
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A number of senior Council Officers and Counsellors have been named in a cases of illegal land allocation in Kitwe on the Copperbelt.

During the Adhoc Committee investigating cases of illegal allocation of land in Kitwe which commenced sittings yesterday, names of the Officers and Councilors at the City Council came out prominently as perpetrators of illegal land allocation.

Several members of the public who appeared before the committee, claimed to have acquired land through named council staff members and Councilors who work with private land agents.

The complainant submitted that they have paid money for the land to the Councilors and Council officers but have not been given documents to support their land acquisition.

Making a submission before the committee, one of the Leaders of the Luyando Community, Howard Mwema explained that his members are in need of offer letters for their plots.

Mr Mwema said the Luyando Community Association had identified a piece of land in Mindolo-North, which is believed to be idle and applied to the Ministry of Lands for the same portion of land.

Mr Mwema said the Association paid money amounting to K30, 000 for surveying, which the Ministry of Land asked for and expect land to be made available for them.

The failure by the Ministry of Land to give them plots after paying led to the association going on the ground to demarcate the plots to its members.

“We followed all the procedures when acquiring the land, we went to the Ministry of Lands and we have been here at the council,” he said.

The association leaders have been allocating land illegally to its members in Mindolo-North, which led to the demolition of structures by the council and Mopani, the owners of the land in question.

Meanwhile Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga, who is part of the committee reminded Mr Mwema that this is the third time that structures are being demolished in the area because the piece of land belonged a private developer.

Mrs Katanga said the law enforcement officers demolished structures belonging to members of the association first in 2014 and then later this year.

She however, said there is need for the Ministry of Land to communicate to the associations or individuals that apply for land on the status of the particular piece of land.

But Copperbelt Region Chief Lands Commissioner Harry Shamende said communication was made to the association on the status of the land in Mindolo- North, where structures were recently demolished.

Mr Shamende said the members of the association had actually built houses on land belonging to Mopani Copper Mines.

Kitwe Town Clerk Seke Mbulo also confirmed that the association was informed about the status of the land but that they went ahead to build the houses.

And Adhoc Committee Chairperson Adam Jere warned the leaders of the association to stop collecting money from members on the pretext that they have land to offer.

Mr Jere said should the association leaders continue collecting money from members, the land administrators will ensure that they are punished.

He also asked the leaders to always inform their members whenever they receive communication from the local authority.

He further told the association that the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), the council and the District Commissioner’s office have identified a piece land where the members of Luyando community will be relocated.

The Kitwe City Council was recently suspended due to suspected cases of illegal land allocation.

Previous articlePresident Lungu congratulates Japanese PM

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Kitwe Councilors and Council Officers named in illegal land allocation

A number of senior Council Officers and Counsellors have been named in a cases of illegal land allocation in...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu congratulates Japanese PM

Chief Editor - 0
President Edgar Lungu says government remains resolute to closely working with the newly elected Prime Minister of Japan to cushion the global challenges such...
Read more
General News

Chakwera’s Zambia trip under microscope over ambulance deal

Chief Editor - 0
President Lazarus Chakwera’s maiden international trip to Lusaka in Zambia for bilateral talks with that country’s president Edgar Lungu is attracting attention following...
Read more
Columns

ECZ Will Not Be Allowed To Conduct Another Sham Election In 2021

Chief Editor - 0
By: Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member.  Case of Section 66 of Part VI of the Electoral Process Act, No. 35 of 2016. Earlier today, Mubita...
Read more
Feature Sports

Zesco United End Lwandamina Affair

sports - 3
George Lwandamina and Zesco United have parted company. The relationship was ended on September 22 by mutual consent. “ZESCO United Football Club management would like to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chakwera’s Zambia trip under microscope over ambulance deal

General News Chief Editor - 0
President Lazarus Chakwera’s maiden international trip to Lusaka in Zambia for bilateral talks with that country’s president Edgar Lungu is attracting attention following...
Read more

Sensitise Patrons Against Irresponsible Drinking, Bar Owners Told

General News Chief Editor - 9
The Ndola City Council and Zambian Breweries have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to curb irresponsible alcohol consumption among Ndola citizens. Ndola Mayor,...
Read more

Do not chase pupils who have not paid their school fees, teachers warned

General News Chief Editor - 6
Choma District Commissioner, Protacial Mulenga has appealed to school authorities in the area not to turn away pupils who have not paid their school...
Read more

Tourists still banned from Zambia despite opening up to foreign travels

General News Chief Editor - 4
The Government of Zambia has suspended all tourist visas until further notice despite allowing travel for foreign nationals. This is according to a travel advisory...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.