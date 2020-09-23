Malawi’s First Lady Monica Chakwera says she will launch her Foundation Trust next month having drawn lessons from Esther Lungu Foundation Trust in Zambia.

The visiting First Lady of Malawi explained that the zeal to launch an organization has been concretized by the lessons learned from the Esther Lungu Foundation, the charitable organization for the First Lady of Zambia.

Mrs Chakwera said this when she toured Esther Lungu Foundation Trust Secretariat in Chongwe District in Lusaka Province.

“Malawi faces similar challenges in rural areas and I will also focus on uplifting the lives of the vulnerably people in the rural area by replicating what the Esther Lungu foundation trust is doing,” said Mrs Chakwera with a fixed smile.

Mrs Chakwera who was in the country with her husband President Lazarus Chakwera for a one-day working visit, said the foundation that she will launch in October this year will focus our uplifting people’s livelihoods.

And Zambia’s First Lady Esther Lungu reiterated that her foundation will continue focusing on women empowerment and reducing vulnerability among women and the girl child.

Mrs Lungu who was indebted for the visit by Malawi’s First Lady to the foundation, said her firm remains open to exchange visits and sharing of ideas.

“The foundation will continue to expand in various human endeavors with a focus to reducing vulnerability among women in rural areas and to uplift lives of girl’s society. Your coming to Zambia to visit the foundation and exchange ideas shows that we have the same goal of alleviating poverty and empowering women and girls,” the First Lady stressed.

The first lady further pointed out that it was encouraging to see high dignitaries appreciating the work of the foundation adding that it is a trigger for the foundation to do more for the people.

Malawi’s First Lady Monica and her husband Lazarus Chakwera have since returned to their country having successfully concluded the one-day state visit.