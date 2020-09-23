The Patriotic Front (PF) in Monze has warned the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) against booing President Edgar Lungu when he visits on the district this Friday, September 25 2020.
PF Monze District Youth Chairperson Titus Chiluba says the ruling party will not tolerant any barbaric behavior aimed at booing President Lungu this time around.
Mr. Chiluba tells Radio Chikuni that just like every citizen the UPND is expected to give respect to the Head of the state as he comes to meet Chiefs East of Monze on their call to have a new district.
Mr. Chiluba however says the UPND has already started provoking the situation in Monze ahead of President’s visit by hoisting party flags around town.
Meanwhile, UPND Monze District Chairperson Michelo Kasauta has assured a peaceful reception to President Lungu and the PF and that no one will boo the President this time.
Mr. Kasauta says he is engaging UPND supporters to refrain from any activities which may undermine the Head of State.
And Mr. Kasauta has advised PF in the district not to start threatening opposition as President Lungu is coming for national duties and not for a party function.
Why not you bullies ? ! The man has done nothing for the province is now like a slag on a bowl of lettuce salad to the people of that southern province .Let them exercise their human rights and express displeasure for ChiShane Shane .
The wannbe dictator alpha and omega of pf does not want any diseenting voices ………..
Lungu is the next Mugabe of our region.
Just remove all flags from all bus stations regardless of which political party owns them. It’s unlawful, disgusting, irritating and unfair if it is not during campaign time.
These PF are cowards, who told them booing is a crime and let them boo him again and again.
Edgar Lungu is just like any other person he must be booed.
PF must go!
Vote HH you will see Tongas every where in Government offices, believe me or not the official language will be Tonga. No Tonga language no help from government offices. Bemba and Nyanja be prepared!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
@Musa stop that NAZI , gestapo mentality.
It’s because he doesn’t visit Monze or any part of Zambia to perform state functions but to campaign with local PF members in full party regalia. State/government functions are not party functions but that’s too much to expect from the PF.
Boo Boo Boo…now what…We don’t want him anymore….he has ruined everything.
This time around the booing…………………….. Please increase its volume!
We know there are a few rotten eggs in monze sponsored by that ka loser HH. If anyone boos I give the blessings of our members to unleash dirty slaps on them. The president is on official duty and so should be respected. We know tamwakwata umuchinshi ba upnd. We will discipline you