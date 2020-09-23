The Patriotic Front (PF) in Monze has warned the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) against booing President Edgar Lungu when he visits on the district this Friday, September 25 2020.

PF Monze District Youth Chairperson Titus Chiluba says the ruling party will not tolerant any barbaric behavior aimed at booing President Lungu this time around.

Mr. Chiluba tells Radio Chikuni that just like every citizen the UPND is expected to give respect to the Head of the state as he comes to meet Chiefs East of Monze on their call to have a new district.

Mr. Chiluba however says the UPND has already started provoking the situation in Monze ahead of President’s visit by hoisting party flags around town.

Meanwhile, UPND Monze District Chairperson Michelo Kasauta has assured a peaceful reception to President Lungu and the PF and that no one will boo the President this time.

Mr. Kasauta says he is engaging UPND supporters to refrain from any activities which may undermine the Head of State.

And Mr. Kasauta has advised PF in the district not to start threatening opposition as President Lungu is coming for national duties and not for a party function.