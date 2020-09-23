The Zambia Police this afternoon gave Opposition leader Nevers Mumba an hour to report himself to the Police headquarters for questioning.

On Monday, Dr Mumba who is also President of the Opposition New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) revealed that the Patriotic Front (PF) rigged the Lukashya by-elections and that they had recruited a South African IT Guru to help them rig next year’s elections.

Yesterday, PF Deputy SG Mumbi Phiri said that the PF would take Dr. Mumba to Court to prove his revelations.

However, in a change of twist, the Zambia Police today at 13:30 delivered two Police Callouts to Democracy House (MMD Secretariat) where they handed it over to New Hope MMD National Secretary Hon. Elizabeth Chitika.

The two Callouts which were both dated Wednesday, the 23rd of September 2020 summoned President Mumba to avail himself to the Police Headquarters within an Hour at 14:30 hours.

Sources within the MMD are shocked by the conduct of the Police and the PF.

“We have been in Power before and We are shocked with the Conduct of the Zambia Police Service. Where on Earth do you first give one Person Two Callouts to report within an Hour for Interrogation? This is unheard of and it is the first time in the history of Zambia that this has happened. There is lawlessness in this country”, the source said.

The source further said that the PF has now resorted to using the police to fight their battles.

“We are further shocked that the PF who just yesterday were busy jumping from one building to another over threats that they will take President Mumba to Court has now resolved to use the Police to fight their battles. The PF should know that using the Police will not stop Zambians from voting them out next year”, the Source said.