9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 24, 2020
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Encroachment in Namwala and Mumbwa Game Reserves Areas Worrying-Itezhi Tezhi District Commissioner

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Rural News Encroachment in Namwala and Mumbwa Game Reserves Areas Worrying-Itezhi Tezhi District Commissioner
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government has bemoaned increased encroachment in Namwala and Mumbwa Game Management Areas (GMAs).

Itezhi Tezhi District Commissioner, Isaac Nabuzoka said Namwala and Mumbwa GMAs have been seriously encroached for human settlement and faming activities thereby threatening wildlife.

Mr Nabuzoka said this when Ministry of Tourism and Arts (MOTA) Permanent Secretary, Auxillia Ponga paid a courtesy call on him.

“Issues of encroachment in Namwala and Mumbwa Game Management Areas are very serious. What is the way forward? The GMAs are heavily encroached and nothing really is happening to address or normalize the situation” Mr Nabuzoka said.

Mr Nabuzoka also said that Lake Itezhi Tezhi was an important national fishery and economic engine of the district but fish population has declined on part of the lake outside the park.

He said Lake Itezhi Tezhi has a lot of stakeholders and requires careful management to ensure the lake and its aquatic life forms are managed sustainably without injuring other stakeholders.

Mr Nabuzoka noted that there were a number of challenges that the district was facing such as low staffing levels in government departments manning the lake and the Kafue National Park, fisheries and Marine Police.

“There are also gaps in our laws to effectively combat or manage some illegal activities in fishing” Mr Nabuzoka said.

Mr Nabuzoka also acknowledged stakeholders’ support from Game Rangers International (GRI) World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) for the contributions they are making towards integrated conservation and wildlife management of the Kafue National Park.

The DC has since appealed for the PS’s office to help the district access the money under the COVID-19 for livelihood projects, water harnessing and boreholes.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Tourism and Arts Permanent Secretary Dr Auxillia Ponga said fighting encroachment in GMAs needs an integrated conservation and wildlife management approach.

She said Ministry alone may not resolve challenges that the district is faced with but needs concerted efforts from all stakeholders.

“We need to come together as stakeholders from ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, local authority, Police, Fisheries and others so that tourism can strive in Itezhi Tezhi” Dr Ponga said.

She said the role of government was to provide a conducive environment by ensuring quality infrastructure such as roads and law enforcement.

She further said tourism was an alternative to mining and one of the ways to diversify the economy.

Meanwhile WWF Country Director, Nachilala Nkombo said Itezhi Tezhi was richly endowed with natural resources that if harnessed can make tourism strive.

She reiterated that concerted efforts among stakeholders are needed to deal with the issue of encroachment in the GMAs and people’s livelihood.

Previous articleGovernment gets support from EAZ on Suspending Debt Payment
Next articleGovernment warns against succession wrangles as Chief Mukonchi is buried

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 1

PF wants to disrupt President Lungu’s Trip to Monze so they can arresst HH, Nalumango

United Party for National Development (UPND) National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango has said that the party has unearthed a...
Read more
Rural News

Government warns against succession wrangles as Chief Mukonchi is buried

Chief Editor - 0
Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Minister, Lawrence Sichalwe has advised the people of the Swaka chiefdom to remain calm following the death of Chief Mukonchi....
Read more
Rural News

Encroachment in Namwala and Mumbwa Game Reserves Areas Worrying-Itezhi Tezhi District Commissioner

Chief Editor - 0
Government has bemoaned increased encroachment in Namwala and Mumbwa Game Management Areas (GMAs). Itezhi Tezhi District Commissioner, Isaac Nabuzoka said Namwala and Mumbwa GMAs have...
Read more
Columns

Government gets support from EAZ on Suspending Debt Payment

Chief Editor - 0
The Economics Association of Zambia has said that it is encouraged that the Zambian government has joined other countries in implementing measures aimed at...
Read more
General News

Edith Nawakwi’s Lawyer Responds to HH, claims lacks sufficient particulars

Chief Editor - 5
FDD President Edith Nawakwi has responded to her UPND counterpart Hakainde Hichilema’s lawsuit in the High Court by asking for better particulars. Mr Hichilema is...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government warns against succession wrangles as Chief Mukonchi is buried

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Minister, Lawrence Sichalwe has advised the people of the Swaka chiefdom to remain calm following the death of Chief Mukonchi....
Read more

Government strives to improve provision of adolescent health services

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Kabompo District Nursing Officer for Adolescent Health, Sondashi Bombwe says the health office is on course to implement programmes to help improve adolescent health...
Read more

President Lungu Sends team to control locusts upsurge in Mongu

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
An Inter-Ministerial delegation has arrived in Mongu district, western province to deal with invasion of the African migratory locusts which have invaded some...
Read more

Chama district recordeds over 90 per cent improvement in access to maternal health services since 2016

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Chama district in Muchinga Province has recorded over 90 per cent improvement in access to maternal health services since 2016. Chama District Health Director,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.