Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Minister, Lawrence Sichalwe has advised the people of the Swaka chiefdom to remain calm following the death of Chief Mukonchi. Mr Sichalwe said the government will not take pleasure in succession wrangles in the chiefdom as they await the chief’s successor.

He said this is because wrangles do not only lead to insecurity but also derail development in the chiefdom.

“I wish to advise people of the Swaka chiefdom to remain calm as you go through this period of awaiting the late chief’s successor. Government will not take pleasure in succession wrangles not only here but anywhere within Zambia as such bring insecurity and only derail development in the chiefdom,” he said.

Mr Sichalwe has since directed that the instruments of power be deposited to government until such a time when the successor is going to be found.

Mr Sichalwe further directed that the instruments of power for the late chief Ngabwe that were kept at the late chief’s chiefdom be handed over to the government.

Earlier, Mr Sichalwe extolled the late chief for his passion in developing the chiefdom. He said the late chief played a pivotal role in attaining the Open Defecation Free (ODF) status in the chiefdom, adding that the chief was also vigilant in combating Gender Based Violence.

The Traditional Affairs Minister further observed that the late chief was not only responsive but also supportive of government developmental programmes.

Mr Sichalwe also extolled the late chief for promoting traditional values of the Swaka people with their traditional ceremony.

Central Province Minister, Sydney Mushanga also described the late chief as being development oriented and always putting development ahead of himself. Mr Mushanga further described the late chief as humble and one who discouraged violence.

He said the successor should emulate the good heart of the late chief and embrace everyone in the chiefdom. Mr Mushanga further emphasised that the family lineage should be followed in looking for a successor.

“It’s God who gives positions and engaging in wrangles will only derail development,” he said.

Earlier, Body and Blood of Christ Priest, Alex Chanda described the late chief as a man who put God first in his life. Chief Mukonchi who died last Saturday is survived by a wife, seven children and two grandchildren and has since been put to rest in his chiefdom.