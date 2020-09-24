9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 24, 2020
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Government warns against succession wrangles as Chief Mukonchi is buried

By Chief Editor
39 views
1
Rural News Government warns against succession wrangles as Chief Mukonchi is buried
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Minister, Lawrence Sichalwe has advised the people of the Swaka chiefdom to remain calm following the death of Chief Mukonchi. Mr Sichalwe said the government will not take pleasure in succession wrangles in the chiefdom as they await the chief’s successor.

He said this is because wrangles do not only lead to insecurity but also derail development in the chiefdom.

“I wish to advise people of the Swaka chiefdom to remain calm as you go through this period of awaiting the late chief’s successor. Government will not take pleasure in succession wrangles not only here but anywhere within Zambia as such bring insecurity and only derail development in the chiefdom,” he said.

Mr Sichalwe has since directed that the instruments of power be deposited to government until such a time when the successor is going to be found.

Mr Sichalwe further directed that the instruments of power for the late chief Ngabwe that were kept at the late chief’s chiefdom be handed over to the government.

Earlier, Mr Sichalwe extolled the late chief for his passion in developing the chiefdom. He said the late chief played a pivotal role in attaining the Open Defecation Free (ODF) status in the chiefdom, adding that the chief was also vigilant in combating Gender Based Violence.

The Traditional Affairs Minister further observed that the late chief was not only responsive but also supportive of government developmental programmes.

Mr Sichalwe also extolled the late chief for promoting traditional values of the Swaka people with their traditional ceremony.

Central Province Minister, Sydney Mushanga also described the late chief as being development oriented and always putting development ahead of himself. Mr Mushanga further described the late chief as humble and one who discouraged violence.

He said the successor should emulate the good heart of the late chief and embrace everyone in the chiefdom. Mr Mushanga further emphasised that the family lineage should be followed in looking for a successor.

“It’s God who gives positions and engaging in wrangles will only derail development,” he said.

Earlier, Body and Blood of Christ Priest, Alex Chanda described the late chief as a man who put God first in his life. Chief Mukonchi who died last Saturday is survived by a wife, seven children and two grandchildren and has since been put to rest in his chiefdom.

Previous articleEncroachment in Namwala and Mumbwa Game Reserves Areas Worrying-Itezhi Tezhi District Commissioner
Next articlePF wants to disrupt President Lungu’s Trip to Monze so they can arresst HH, Nalumango

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 1

PF wants to disrupt President Lungu’s Trip to Monze so they can arresst HH, Nalumango

United Party for National Development (UPND) National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango has said that the party has unearthed a...
Read more
Rural News

Government warns against succession wrangles as Chief Mukonchi is buried

Chief Editor - 1
Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Minister, Lawrence Sichalwe has advised the people of the Swaka chiefdom to remain calm following the death of Chief Mukonchi....
Read more
Rural News

Encroachment in Namwala and Mumbwa Game Reserves Areas Worrying-Itezhi Tezhi District Commissioner

Chief Editor - 0
Government has bemoaned increased encroachment in Namwala and Mumbwa Game Management Areas (GMAs). Itezhi Tezhi District Commissioner, Isaac Nabuzoka said Namwala and Mumbwa GMAs have...
Read more
Columns

Government gets support from EAZ on Suspending Debt Payment

Chief Editor - 0
The Economics Association of Zambia has said that it is encouraged that the Zambian government has joined other countries in implementing measures aimed at...
Read more
General News

Edith Nawakwi’s Lawyer Responds to HH, claims lacks sufficient particulars

Chief Editor - 7
FDD President Edith Nawakwi has responded to her UPND counterpart Hakainde Hichilema’s lawsuit in the High Court by asking for better particulars. Mr Hichilema is...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Encroachment in Namwala and Mumbwa Game Reserves Areas Worrying-Itezhi Tezhi District Commissioner

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Government has bemoaned increased encroachment in Namwala and Mumbwa Game Management Areas (GMAs). Itezhi Tezhi District Commissioner, Isaac Nabuzoka said Namwala and Mumbwa GMAs have...
Read more

Government strives to improve provision of adolescent health services

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Kabompo District Nursing Officer for Adolescent Health, Sondashi Bombwe says the health office is on course to implement programmes to help improve adolescent health...
Read more

President Lungu Sends team to control locusts upsurge in Mongu

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
An Inter-Ministerial delegation has arrived in Mongu district, western province to deal with invasion of the African migratory locusts which have invaded some...
Read more

Chama district recordeds over 90 per cent improvement in access to maternal health services since 2016

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Chama district in Muchinga Province has recorded over 90 per cent improvement in access to maternal health services since 2016. Chama District Health Director,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.