Former Chipolopolo and TP Mazembe defender Hichani Himonde has joined Ndola United as an assistant coach.

Himonde, the 2012 Africa Cup champion, has joined the United bench headed by Coach Nchimunya Mweetwa.

Speaking at Musa Kasonka Stadium in Ndola, Himonde said he was excited to be part of the FAZ Copperbelt Division 1 side.

Himonde had been working with a youth academy in Ndola before this appointment.

“I am happy to be here at Ndola United and I am grateful to management. This is a big team with big history. I am coming here to learn as well and contribute to the well being of the club,” he said.

“I can’t wait to share my experience in football with the club. For the club to bring me here, they expect something from me and they have seen something in me,” Himonde said.

He expressed his excitement to work with Mweetwa.

“Mweetwa is like my elder brother, when I was playing for the Under-23, he was playing for the senior national team. He is like a teacher and a brother to me; we have been talking even before I came,” said Himonde.

The Masala outfit is next season aiming to win promotion to the FAZ National Division 1 League.