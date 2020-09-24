9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, September 24, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

PF wants to disrupt President Lungu’s Trip to Monze so they can arresst HH, Nalumango

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Feature Politics PF wants to disrupt President Lungu's Trip to Monze so they can...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

United Party for National Development (UPND) National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango has said that the party has unearthed a scheme in which the Patriotic Front (PF) wants to disrupt President Edgar Lungu’s trip to Southern Province and implicate Hakainde Hichilema.

Ms Nalumango said that the party is aware of a well-hatched scheme in which PF has lined up a number of its violent cadres to boo Mr. Lungu as he visits Southern Province tomorrow.

During a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Ms. Nalumango charged that notorious PF cadres, Eddy Gowa aka ‘America 1’, deputy PF national mobilization chairperson Bizwell Mutale and former Siavonga District Commissioner (DC) Brave Mweetwa are the people who have been tasked with executing the dirty work.

“We have concerns from the information that has come through from their (PF) camp, particularly from Chikuni radio where PF officials and cadres went and issued a warning that the so-called booing that happened in Monze would not be allowed this time around. They issued a stern warning to the people of Monze. We have names that have come to our attention like Bizwell Mutale, who is probably meeting some of the chiefs in Southern Province.”

“We are aware that former Siavonga DC Brave Mweetwa and a guy of Mozambiquan origin called Eddie Gowa commonly known as ‘America 1’ are involved. These are some of the people hired to cause confusion and blame it on HH and the UPND,” she charged.

Ms. Nalumango said President Lungu’s desperate attempts to ensure that Mr Hichilema is not on the 2021 ballot has led to him devising numerous schemes with the intent of imprisoning him.

“We are aware that President Lungu wants to arrest president Hichilema because he doesn’t want to see his name on the ballot paper come 2021. Lungu also intends to buy some councilors to create by-elections.

“We aware that PF thugs will be present in Monze and Maala along the route of President Lungu and his entourage for them to disrupt his tour. They want to do this they can blame it on HH and UPND. ” she said.

She said Mutale has been going around Southern Province meeting chiefs in readiness for Mr Lungu’s visit today.

“President Lungu is scheduled to visit Chief Chona, Chief Kufwenuka and Chief Mwanza. He may proceed to Maala as well,” she said.

She advised all Party members in Southern Province to stay away from any activities that President Lungu will undertake in the province, today.

“Let our people completely stay away so that we have no room for the PF to create a situation in which some of our members will be used to testify against President Hichilema in order to arrest him. We want the nation to know what is going on,” she said.

She has since called on the PF to immediately abort the evil and criminal scheme.

“We would like to warn the PF that such as a scheme is evil and criminal and should not be allowed at all,” she said.

Meanwhile, UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has urged all UPND members to avoid provocation and peacefully go about your business because evil minds are scheming to stage an incident that leads to his arrest.

Mr Hichilema urged members to be strong be strong and have faith that these dark days will soon be behind as we shall usher in an era of peace, democracy and the rule of law.

Previous articleGovernment warns against succession wrangles as Chief Mukonchi is buried

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

PF wants to disrupt President Lungu’s Trip to Monze so they can arresst HH, Nalumango

United Party for National Development (UPND) National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango has said that the party has unearthed a...
Read more
Rural News

Government warns against succession wrangles as Chief Mukonchi is buried

Chief Editor - 0
Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Minister, Lawrence Sichalwe has advised the people of the Swaka chiefdom to remain calm following the death of Chief Mukonchi....
Read more
Rural News

Encroachment in Namwala and Mumbwa Game Reserves Areas Worrying-Itezhi Tezhi District Commissioner

Chief Editor - 0
Government has bemoaned increased encroachment in Namwala and Mumbwa Game Management Areas (GMAs). Itezhi Tezhi District Commissioner, Isaac Nabuzoka said Namwala and Mumbwa GMAs have...
Read more
Columns

Government gets support from EAZ on Suspending Debt Payment

Chief Editor - 0
The Economics Association of Zambia has said that it is encouraged that the Zambian government has joined other countries in implementing measures aimed at...
Read more
General News

Edith Nawakwi’s Lawyer Responds to HH, claims lacks sufficient particulars

Chief Editor - 2
FDD President Edith Nawakwi has responded to her UPND counterpart Hakainde Hichilema’s lawsuit in the High Court by asking for better particulars. Mr Hichilema is...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Panos, partners launch project to improve transparency and accountability of elections in Africa

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 0
Panos Institute Southern Africa (PSAf) has partnered with the Africa Freedom of Information Centre (AFIC) and the Gambia Press Union to implement a project...
Read more

CiSCA Urges Patriotic Members of Parliament to Reject the ‘Resurrected’ Bill 10

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 7
The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has urged the Patriotic Members of Parliament to Reject the reintroduction of the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill...
Read more

ECZ Has Become Arrogant And Is A Threat To Zambia’s Peace

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 14
Opposition New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has said that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has become...
Read more

ECZ Starts off with 16 000 Pre-Online Registrations

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 6
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says the pre-online registration has been successful so far receiving about 16, 000 applications after launching the process...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.