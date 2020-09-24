The German government says Zambia has the potential to attract more investments especially in the agricultural sector that can boost its Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Special Envoy for Africa in the office of the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, Gunter Nooke said this during a web meeting held in Berlin today.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany, Anthony Mukwita, and more than 100 Ambassadors accredited to that country, participated in the meeting.

This is according to a statement that Zambia’s First Secretary for press and public relations to Germany Kellys Kaunda issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today.

Dr Nooke singled out Zambia following a question arising from Ambassador Mukwita who called on that country to increase its agriculture investment support in Zambia.

“Zambia is a good example of investment between Germany and an African country because we already have a German company called Amatheon which has pumped in more than 100 million euros in a commercial farm. We can do a lot with the agriculture sector in Zambia, but this must be long term with irrigation etc,” Dr Nooke responded.

“Agriculture is good and it creates jobs but what we need to do is build long term trust; we need to build trust and work together to attract more investment from Europe so that the youth in Africa do not migrate as labourers but work in Africa,” the Chancellor’s Special envoy stressed.

As other panelists noted the ongoing developments in Africa, contrary to popular opinion of a dark continent, Dr Nooke explained and supported that more infrastructure is needed on the continent in order to boost its economic growth.

He cited the road-network as one such example, and added that more was needed to support the much-needed economic development.

The German senior official acknowledged with cautious optimism some of the efforts African countries were making in infrastructure development.

The Zambian government under the administration of President Edgar Lungu, has prioritised investment in infrastructure to support economic and trade activities.

And as part of its developmental agenda, government is constructing roads to connect the country’s more than 100 districts including its eight neighbouring states.

Other developments include airports to increase air traffic and boost tourism; communication towers to increase the quality of communication and connectivity thereby facilitating access to information and communication technologies in the country.

Further, construction of health and education facilities are ongoing to facilitate universal health coverage among communities as well as provide education to promote equal opportunities for all.

For a long time now, the need for infrastructure has been part of the dominant theme in the global development narrative.