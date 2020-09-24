The Zambia Police Service has said no police officers were in the vicinity when the ruling Patriotic Front cadres in Kasama damaged a United Party for National Development (UPND) vehicle at Shoprite during the Lukashya parliamentary by-election.

Police spokesperson Mrs. Esther Katongo dismissed assertions that Zambia Police officers stood by and did nothing when cadres destroyed a vehicle branded with UPND colors and messages.

“There were no police officers in the vicinity where the fracas happened except for an officer who was performing guard duties at a nearby Bank. The officer the women were referring to in the video was the one who was guarding the Bank and another vehicle which was passing by with only one officer who did not know what was happening at shoprite,” Mrs. Katongo stated.

Mrs. Katongo further said that the officer at the Bank could not leave because that was a sensitive vital institution but he communicated the information to command in the area and officers were dispatched to manage the situation, which led to the arrest of two suspects.

“As Police, we immediately communicated to the public through various media institutions what had transpired on the ground on a material day but surprisingly, some people have decided to move on with propaganda,” Mrs. Katongo said.

“It is disappointing that Dr. Nevers Mumba has also decided to throw his weight behind people peddling unverified information through social media without him seeking verification on what had transpired.”