Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) Senior Manager for Social and Economic Development, Dorcas Mvula says her firm is committed to carrying out Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in the community where it operates.

Ms Mvula said CEC will not hesitate to cooperate with government to help it serve its people well in areas of operations.

Ms Mvula said this during the commissioning ceremony of Kanyikezhi health post in Mwinilunga District in Northwestern Province.

She said her firm has been involved in CSR from the moment it set its foot in the area when government awarded them rights to undertake feasibility studies of the development of the Greenfield Kabompo Hydro Power project in the area in 2008.

She said the company has a partnership with the provincial health office where CEC provides transport for health staff during periodic health outreach sessions aimed at bringing health services closer to the people of Kanyikezhi.

She assured government that CEC is committed to bringing Kabompo Greenfield Power Hydro project to its full scale development for the benefit of the host community and the country at large.

“We are optimistic that with the support from government that the project will reach full scale development for further benefit of the country and this community,” Ms Mvula said.

Meanwhile Senior Chief Sailunga has commended CEC for the good CSR particularly in the health sector.

The Traditional leader requested the firm to consider stationing an ambulance it donated to health authorities at the new health post.

Mwinilunga District Health Director Brian Mwachisowa said his office will work hard to ensure quality health care services are provided at the health post.

He appealed to residents of Kanyikezhi to take good care of the facility and asked both the health workers and community members to live in harmony.