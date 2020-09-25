9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 25, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

CEC committed to ploughing back to the community

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
General News CEC committed to ploughing back to the community
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) Senior Manager for Social and Economic Development, Dorcas Mvula says her firm is committed to carrying out Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in the community where it operates.

Ms Mvula said CEC will not hesitate to cooperate with government to help it serve its people well in areas of operations.

Ms Mvula said this during the commissioning ceremony of Kanyikezhi health post in Mwinilunga District in Northwestern Province.

She said her firm has been involved in CSR from the moment it set its foot in the area when government awarded them rights to undertake feasibility studies of the development of the Greenfield Kabompo Hydro Power project in the area in 2008.

She said the company has a partnership with the provincial health office where CEC provides transport for health staff during periodic health outreach sessions aimed at bringing health services closer to the people of Kanyikezhi.

She assured government that CEC is committed to bringing Kabompo Greenfield Power Hydro project to its full scale development for the benefit of the host community and the country at large.

“We are optimistic that with the support from government that the project will reach full scale development for further benefit of the country and this community,” Ms Mvula said.

Meanwhile Senior Chief Sailunga has commended CEC for the good CSR particularly in the health sector.

The Traditional leader requested the firm to consider stationing an ambulance it donated to health authorities at the new health post.

Mwinilunga District Health Director Brian Mwachisowa said his office will work hard to ensure quality health care services are provided at the health post.

He appealed to residents of Kanyikezhi to take good care of the facility and asked both the health workers and community members to live in harmony.

Previous articleGovernment implements project to reduce child marriage
Next articleSub-Saharan Africa gets US$2.6 million in healthcare electrification grant

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Sub-Saharan Africa gets US$2.6 million in healthcare electrification grant

The Power Africa through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced a grant totaling over US$2.6...
Read more
General News

CEC committed to ploughing back to the community

Chief Editor - 0
Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) Senior Manager for Social and Economic Development, Dorcas Mvula says her firm is committed to carrying out Corporate Social Responsibility...
Read more
Rural News

Government implements project to reduce child marriage

Chief Editor - 0
Ministry of Gender Permanent Secretary Sastone Silomba said Zambia has been implementing the India, Brazil, South Africa (IBSA) pilot project aimed at reducing child...
Read more
Headlines

Minister of Finance Unveils a K119.6 Billion Proposed 2021 National Budget

Chief Editor - 1
Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu has unveiled a K119 billion proposed National Budget for 2021 aimed at laying a foundation for economic recovery, safeguarding livelihoods...
Read more
Columns

2021 Full Budget Speech By Finance Minister

Chief Editor - 0
Mr Speaker, I beg to move that the House do now resolve into Committee of Supply on the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu salutes Nigeria, Ghana ties

General News Chief Editor - 2
President Edgar Lungu has reiterated governments’ commitment to developing strong bilateral ties and exploring areas of cooperation with Nigeria to the mutual benefit of...
Read more

Mobile NRC issuance exercise in Lusaka gains momentum

General News Chief Editor - 10
The ongoing National Mobile Registration Exercise in Lusaka has gained momentum. Lusaka District Commissioner David Silubanje has advised parents and guardians to utilize the 40...
Read more

Two Teenage Youths buried alive in Mining Accident

General News Chief Editor - 7
Two youths have died in Mpima area of Kabwe District after the land caved in and buried them as they were mining stones. Central...
Read more

PF in Monze calls for a peaceful reception of the President as he visit the district

General News Chief Editor - 7
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) in Monze District has warned the opposition United Party for National Development(UPND) cadres against booing and jeering President Edgar...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.