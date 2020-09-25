Feature Lifestyle Updated: September 25, 2020 Lets talk music: Ruth Ronnie speaks on being a woman in the music business By staff September 25, 2020 39 views 1 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Feature Lifestyle Lets talk music: Ruth Ronnie speaks on being a woman in the... staff Ruth Ronnie discusses how to successfully navigate the music industry as a woman. Previous articleBudget Must Undesrscore Progressive Fiscal Reform To Enhance Domestic Revenue Mobilization While Prioritizing ExpenditureNext articleMwende Bwino and Discover Zambia to host World Tourism Day Webinar 1 COMMENT That is my good friend ruth. Mmm remember our days in joburg and KZN. Brings back fond memories Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. - Advertisement - Loading... - Advertisement - Latest News Feature Lifestylestaff - September 25, 20200Mwende Bwino and Discover Zambia to host World Tourism Day Webinar Zambian travel podcast Mwende Bwino has collaborated with travel digital media specialists Discover Zambia to host a virtual event...Read more Feature Lifestyle Lets talk music: Ruth Ronnie speaks on being a woman in the music business staff - September 25, 2020 1 Ruth Ronnie discusses how to successfully navigate the music industry as a woman. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djGqvoBwQik Read more Columns Budget Must Undesrscore Progressive Fiscal Reform To Enhance Domestic Revenue Mobilization While Prioritizing Expenditure Chief Editor - September 25, 2020 7 By Nalucha Nganga Ziba Country Director - ActionAid Zambia As the finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu presents the 2021 national budget in parliament on September... Read more Headlines Sexuality Education was Introduced due to Increasing Teenage Pregnancies, STIs and HIV infections-ZANEC Chief Editor - September 25, 2020 10 Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) has said that Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in Zambia came about because of the increasing cases of teenage pregnancies,... Read more Feature Politics Keep your hands off Nevers Mumba, MMD youths Tell PF Chief Editor - September 25, 2020 5 The Opposition New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) Youths have warned the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) to keep their hands off their Party... Read more More Articles In This Category Mwende Bwino and Discover Zambia to host World Tourism Day Webinar Feature Lifestyle staff - September 25, 2020 0 Zambian travel podcast Mwende Bwino has collaborated with travel digital media specialists Discover Zambia to host a virtual event in honor of World Tourism... Read more Lets Talk music :Songwriter and Vocalist James Sakala on songwriting, preparation Feature Lifestyle staff - September 21, 2020 2 Songwriter and Vocalist James Sakala Educates us on songwriting, preparation and more. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4BJHJi-iv5k Read more Rhodasi Mwale wins the 2020 Kalemba Short-Story Prize Feature Lifestyle editor - September 20, 2020 8 Rhodasi Mwale has been announced as the winner of the 2020 Kalemba Short Story Prize for her short story, described as "quirky" by Judges. The... Read more Zambian breweries hosts engagement with artists in cancellation of Mosi DOT collabo edition 2020 Feature Lifestyle staff - September 16, 2020 1 The Mosi DOT Collabo edition music festival for 2020; launched in May this year as a once-off solidary event with a focus on raising... Read more
That is my good friend ruth. Mmm remember our days in joburg and KZN. Brings back fond memories