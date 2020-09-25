9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 25, 2020
type here...
Feature Lifestyle
Updated:

Lets talk music: Ruth Ronnie speaks on being a woman in the music business

By staff
39 views
1
Feature Lifestyle Lets talk music: Ruth Ronnie speaks on being a woman in the...
staff

Ruth Ronnie discusses how to successfully navigate the music industry as a woman.

Previous articleBudget Must Undesrscore Progressive Fiscal Reform To Enhance Domestic Revenue Mobilization While Prioritizing Expenditure
Next articleMwende Bwino and Discover Zambia to host World Tourism Day Webinar

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Lifestylestaff - 0

Mwende Bwino and Discover Zambia to host World Tourism Day Webinar

Zambian travel podcast Mwende Bwino has collaborated with travel digital media specialists Discover Zambia to host a virtual event...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Lets talk music: Ruth Ronnie speaks on being a woman in the music business

staff - 1
Ruth Ronnie discusses how to successfully navigate the music industry as a woman. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djGqvoBwQik
Read more
Columns

Budget Must Undesrscore Progressive Fiscal Reform To Enhance Domestic Revenue Mobilization While Prioritizing Expenditure

Chief Editor - 7
By Nalucha Nganga Ziba Country Director - ActionAid Zambia As the finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu presents the 2021 national budget in parliament on September...
Read more
Headlines

Sexuality Education was Introduced due to Increasing Teenage Pregnancies, STIs and HIV infections-ZANEC

Chief Editor - 10
Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) has said that Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in Zambia came about because of the increasing cases of teenage pregnancies,...
Read more
Feature Politics

Keep your hands off Nevers Mumba, MMD youths Tell PF

Chief Editor - 5
The Opposition New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) Youths have warned the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) to keep their hands off their Party...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mwende Bwino and Discover Zambia to host World Tourism Day Webinar

Feature Lifestyle staff - 0
Zambian travel podcast Mwende Bwino has collaborated with travel digital media specialists Discover Zambia to host a virtual event in honor of World Tourism...
Read more

Lets Talk music :Songwriter and Vocalist James Sakala on songwriting, preparation

Feature Lifestyle staff - 2
Songwriter and Vocalist James Sakala Educates us on songwriting, preparation and more. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4BJHJi-iv5k
Read more

Rhodasi Mwale wins the 2020 Kalemba Short-Story Prize

Feature Lifestyle editor - 8
Rhodasi Mwale has been announced as the winner of the 2020 Kalemba Short Story Prize for her short story, described as "quirky" by Judges. The...
Read more

Zambian breweries hosts engagement with artists in cancellation of Mosi DOT collabo edition 2020

Feature Lifestyle staff - 1
The Mosi DOT Collabo edition music festival for 2020; launched in May this year as a once-off solidary event with a focus on raising...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.