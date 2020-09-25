9.5 C
Feature Lifestyle
Updated:

Mwende Bwino and Discover Zambia to host World Tourism Day Webinar

By staff
staff

Zambian travel podcast Mwende Bwino has collaborated with travel digital media specialists Discover Zambia to host a virtual event in honor of World Tourism Day on Sunday September 27, 2020 at 15hours Zambian time (CAT).

World Tourism Day is an annual event established by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) “to foster awareness of tourism’s social, cultural, political and economic value and the contribution the sector can make in reaching the Sustainable Development Goals”. The theme of the 2020 edition is Tourism and Rural development.

The webinar will address how stakeholders operating in the tourism, conservation and hospitality sector in Zambia are faring in the current climate of the global pandemic and how they plan to empower local communities in rural areas to benefit from the sector.

The 1 hour 30 minute webinar will feature a panel of speakers including Luwi Nguluka, the co-founder of Women for Conservation and awareness manager at Wildlife Crime Prevention Zambia, Dorothy Walker Partner at Discover Zambia/travel content creator, Brian Ross, Deputy Team Leader and Tourism Sector Head at Prospero Zambia, Gemma D’Souza, the founder of Nyayo, the first travel magazine to focus specifically on safari guides and more.

The World Tourism Day Zambia webinar will be moderated by Dorothy Walker, partner at Discover Zambia and Mazuba Kapambwe from the Mwende Bwino podcast. “Having worked with Discover Zambia in the past, it only made sense to join forces to create this webinar. I use my podcast to market Zambia through the guests I feature, while Discover Zambia uses their incredible platform to showcase the beauty of Zambia and its destinations. Due to corona, we could not host an in-person event, but we still felt that given how the virus has affected Africa and Zambia’s tourism industry, it was still important to commemorate World Tourism Day”, says Mazuba Kapambwe.

Attendees will be able to pose questions to panelists during the free webinar which will take place on zoom. For sign up information, visit @mwendebwino on twitter or @mwendebwinopodcast on instagram.

Zambia will join other members of the United Nations World Tourism Organization in commemorating World Tourism Day such as Cameroon, South Africa, Kenya and more.

