Friday, September 25, 2020
General News
President Lungu salutes Nigeria, Ghana ties

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has reiterated governments’ commitment to developing strong bilateral ties and exploring areas of cooperation with Nigeria to the mutual benefit of the two countries.

And President Lungu says Zambia will also continue to pursue opportunities which will increase cooperation between Zambia and the Republic of Ghana.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu was speaking today at State House in Lusaka, when outgoing Nigerian High Commissioner, Muhhammad Kabir Umar and his Ghanaian counterpart Ekua Prah, called on him to bid farewell.

President Lungu has since thanked the two Envoys for the contribution they rendered to strengthening Zambia, Nigeria and Ghana relations.

‘I appreciate the role you played in cementing our ties, we will be looking forward to seeing how we can enhance our bilateral trade ties for the mutual benefit of our countries development,” President Lungu told the two Envoys in separate sessions.

On Nigeria, President Lungu said the country has demonstrated its commitment in resolving the conflict in Africa and encouraged the West African Country to continue doing so.

“So we are looking forward to working with Nigeria especially when the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) takes effect.

For Ghana, President Lungu said the countries share a lot in common especially during the liberation struggle of African countries and that Zambia will continue to cooperate with Ghana in areas of need.

“In fact Ghana has done very well in solving especially post-election conflicts. As you know democracy in Africa has challenges particularly during elections and you know Conflicts lead to loss of lives and misery to the people,” President Lungu stated.

President Lungu further stressed the need to resolve, manage and prevent post-election conflicts and continue with Pan Africanism which the forefathers left for the continent.

Meanwhile, the duo praised the cordiality that the Zambian People rendered to them during their core of duty in the Southern African Country.

“Zambia has become my second home, I will continue to hold this country in high esteem. Even as I go home I will strive to bring investment from Nigeria to Zambia,” Mr Kabir Umar stated.

And Ghanaian Envoy Ekua Prah, said Zambia and Ghana will continue to move from strength to strength as the two countries have come a long way since the colonial times.

