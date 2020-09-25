The Power Africa through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced a grant totaling over US$2.6 which is equivalent to about K52.4 million, to solar energy companies’ healthcare facilities in sub-Saharan Africa.

Power Africa Acting Coordinator Mark Carrato said the grant will help in the provision of reliable and affordable off-grid electricity to nearly 300 healthcare facilities.

In Zambia, Muhanya Solar Limited will partner with the Churches Health Association of Zambia to provide electricity access to seven rural health facilities.

In the statement availed to ZANIS in Lusaka by Public Affairs Officer at the United States Embassy Sean McIntosh, Muhanya will also electrify staff housing to generate revenue for the operation and maintenance of the solar systems.

“In support of the accelerated provision of off-grid solar energy to healthcare facilities in sub-Saharan Africa, Power Africa is awarding grants to Muhanya Solar Ltd of Zambia, Havenhill Synergy Ltd of Nigeria, KYA-Energy goup of Togo, Nanoé of Madagascar, OffGridBox of Rwanda, One Power of Lesotho, PEG Solar of Ghana, Solar Works Of Mozambique, and Zuwa Energy of Malawi,” the statement read in part.

Mr Carrato explained that with other awardee countries, the Power Africa grant will support a variety of projects, including the electrification of rural health facilities and housing, as well as provide clean and renewable energy to aid provision of clean water.

He stated that solar energy holds great potential to expand and improve health care delivery in sub-Saharan Africa.

And USAID Counselor Chris Milligan underscored that the awards demonstrate what can be accomplished when the public and private sectors join together to break down the barriers to reliable electricity for rural healthcare facilities.

The Counselor pointed out that USAID is investing in a set of pilot projects that demonstrate how healthcare electrification can be delivered in a commercially sustainable manner, with strong private sector involvement.

Power Africa is a U.S. government-led partnership that brings together the collective resources of over 170 public and private sector partners to double access to electricity in sub-Saharan Africa.

Power Africa’s goal is to add more than 30,000 megawatts of cleaner, more efficient electricity generation capacity and 60 million new home and business connections by 2030.

These companies will utilize Power Africa funding to provide off-grid solar electricity solutions to 288 healthcare facilities across the nine countries represented.