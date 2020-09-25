9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 25, 2020
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Sub-Saharan Africa gets US$2.6 million in healthcare electrification grant

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Economy Sub-Saharan Africa gets US$2.6 million in healthcare electrification grant
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Power Africa through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced a grant totaling over US$2.6 which is equivalent to about K52.4 million, to solar energy companies’ healthcare facilities in sub-Saharan Africa.

Power Africa Acting Coordinator Mark Carrato said the grant will help in the provision of reliable and affordable off-grid electricity to nearly 300 healthcare facilities.

In Zambia, Muhanya Solar Limited will partner with the Churches Health Association of Zambia to provide electricity access to seven rural health facilities.

In the statement availed to ZANIS in Lusaka by Public Affairs Officer at the United States Embassy Sean McIntosh, Muhanya will also electrify staff housing to generate revenue for the operation and maintenance of the solar systems.

“In support of the accelerated provision of off-grid solar energy to healthcare facilities in sub-Saharan Africa, Power Africa is awarding grants to Muhanya Solar Ltd of Zambia, Havenhill Synergy Ltd of Nigeria, KYA-Energy goup of Togo, Nanoé of Madagascar, OffGridBox of Rwanda, One Power of Lesotho, PEG Solar of Ghana, Solar Works Of Mozambique, and Zuwa Energy of Malawi,” the statement read in part.

Mr Carrato explained that with other awardee countries, the Power Africa grant will support a variety of projects, including the electrification of rural health facilities and housing, as well as provide clean and renewable energy to aid provision of clean water.

He stated that solar energy holds great potential to expand and improve health care delivery in sub-Saharan Africa.

And USAID Counselor Chris Milligan underscored that the awards demonstrate what can be accomplished when the public and private sectors join together to break down the barriers to reliable electricity for rural healthcare facilities.

The Counselor pointed out that USAID is investing in a set of pilot projects that demonstrate how healthcare electrification can be delivered in a commercially sustainable manner, with strong private sector involvement.

Power Africa is a U.S. government-led partnership that brings together the collective resources of over 170 public and private sector partners to double access to electricity in sub-Saharan Africa.

Power Africa’s goal is to add more than 30,000 megawatts of cleaner, more efficient electricity generation capacity and 60 million new home and business connections by 2030.

These companies will utilize Power Africa funding to provide off-grid solar electricity solutions to 288 healthcare facilities across the nine countries represented.

Previous articleCEC committed to ploughing back to the community

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Sub-Saharan Africa gets US$2.6 million in healthcare electrification grant

The Power Africa through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced a grant totaling over US$2.6...
Read more
General News

CEC committed to ploughing back to the community

Chief Editor - 0
Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) Senior Manager for Social and Economic Development, Dorcas Mvula says her firm is committed to carrying out Corporate Social Responsibility...
Read more
Rural News

Government implements project to reduce child marriage

Chief Editor - 0
Ministry of Gender Permanent Secretary Sastone Silomba said Zambia has been implementing the India, Brazil, South Africa (IBSA) pilot project aimed at reducing child...
Read more
Headlines

Minister of Finance Unveils a K119.6 Billion Proposed 2021 National Budget

Chief Editor - 0
Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu has unveiled a K119 billion proposed National Budget for 2021 aimed at laying a foundation for economic recovery, safeguarding livelihoods...
Read more
Columns

2021 Full Budget Speech By Finance Minister

Chief Editor - 0
Mr Speaker, I beg to move that the House do now resolve into Committee of Supply on the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chamber of Mines calls on government to organise an indaba

Economy Chief Editor - 3
The Zambia Chamber of Mines has called on government to institute a national indaba in the mining sector to find a ways of enhancing...
Read more

EU affirms its support in improving renewable energy

Economy Chief Editor - 2
The European Union(EU) and the French government have pledged to continue supplementing government's efforts in improving the power generation and access to electricity by...
Read more

Bank of Zambia disburses 1.8 billion of the 10 billion Kwacha Stimulus Package

Economy Chief Editor - 12
The Bank of Zambia has disbursed 1.8 billion of the 10 billion Kwacha stimulus package. According to a Status Update Report circulated by...
Read more

Zambia a preferred Agri destination- Germany

Economy Chief Editor - 6
The German government says Zambia has the potential to attract more investments especially in the agricultural sector that can boost its Foreign Direct Investment...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.