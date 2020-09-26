The government says it will increase the number of beneficiaries of the Social Cash Transfer to 994, 000 people in 2021 from the current 700,000 households in 2020.

Finance Minister Bwalya Ngandu disclosed this when he unveiled the proposed 2021 national budget in Lusaka yesterday.

Dr Ngandu said monthly allowances for the beneficiaries will also be increased from to K110 from the current K90.

The minister said a total of K2.3 billion has since been allocated for the Social Cash Transfer programme in the next year’s budget.

Dr Ngandu said this is in line with the national budget’s theme of stimulating economic recovery and building resilience to safeguard livelihoods and protect the vulnerable.

He also said that government will increase the number of beneficiaries under the Food Security Pack (FSP) Programme to 288,492 vulnerable households in 2021 from the current 80,000 in 2020.

The Minister of Finance said government has since allocated K1 billion for the programme.

He said government remains committed to increasing access to livelihood support for extremely poor women and access to secondary school education for disadvantaged girls under the Girls Education and Women’s Empowerment and Livelihood (GEWEL) Programme.

Dr Ng’andu said government has since secured additional funds for the programme to increase beneficiaries to 208,400 from the current 129,400 women and girls.

He said it is important for government to continue safeguarding livelihoods and protecting the vulnerable through social protection programme as the country steers the economy towards recovery.